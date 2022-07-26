Musings —07.26.2022 06:44 AM—
Former leaders are like exes. They need to disappear.
Some Conservatives: Wow, Harper finally endorsing Poilievre is really important— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 26, 2022
Everyone else: Wow, Harper looks really old
Sean says:
1. Harper is a serious economist. What does he make of the Bit Coin madness espoused by PP?
2. I’ve been through a few nasty internal party elections over the years. I remember a “retired” M.P. publicly trying to tip the scales for a nomination… This resulted in his own loyalists publicly shitting all over him and leaving him for dead. Which was exactly what he deserved.
3. This is about sticking a fork in the eye of Mulroney Conservatives – through Charest – and nothing more.
4. Harper should be spending these years as an elder statesman, above it all. Instead he is coming off as a bitter old man whose lost it.
Sean says:
also… 5. Harper mentioned PP’s service in cabinet…. and yet… did not mention a f%&king thing about what he did there….
Doug says:
At least Harper was in a position to assess PP’s performance and competence, unlike Obama endorsing Trudeau twice.
Harper looks to have lost weight, which generally makes people look older. The stresses of leadership have prematurely aged many former leaders, which combined with hair dye and Botox could explain why Trudeau hasn’t suffered the same fate.
Former politicians should not provide endorsements. Doing so cheapens their legacies.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Doug,
Bingo!
Sean says:
“At least Harper was in a position to assess PP’s performance and competence”
…yes he was… very good point… which is precisely why he didn’t say a damned thing about it.
JH says:
Mr. Chretien has obviously not disappeared, nor Mr. Mulroney, so why should Mr. Harper have to?
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
JH,
Fair point but remember that Harper was once famous-infamous for being preoccupied with the long game. He has to know that any endorsement of any candidate will only exacerbate the serious divisions that already exist in the party.
I thought that Harper as co-founder of this party (with MacKay) was way above this. I expected him to become healer-in-chief once the PP disaster hits the rocks in the next election. But to my astonishment, incredibly not. Poilièvre’s run will be an exact repeat of the O’Toole experience that Harper was not, at the very least, comfortable with. By making this public endorsement, Harper has reduced his influence, leverage and previous air of a calm political port during turbulent party storms. This decision is astonishing.
Sean says:
Internal party elections are different than general elections. When a retired PM endorses the leader of his own party during an election, that is only natural and is expected.
When they meddle with internal family squabbles, it just makes them look like an asshole. It’s like a deceased relative rising from the grave to denounce a wedding.
So, in short:
Chretien = wise, respected statesman
Harper = crazy old coot whose f&%king lost it and wants to re-start meaningless internal fights from 37 years ago because he’s still mad about his time as a staffer with the Mulroney Government and he just can’t let it go.
Gilbert says:
Mr. Harper’s hair looks natural, and I don’t think he uses Botox. I think his endorsement can only help. It’s nice to hear a leader who doesn’t put “um” in every sentence.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Gilbert,
This endorsement pleases those who happen not to be either moderate or centrist Conservatives and most especially Social Conservatives like Lewis. Bona fide SCs now view PP as a shorn sheep in pretend wolf’s clothing. CLC and the others are like me, in no way happy campers.