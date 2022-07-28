Musings —07.28.2022 05:43 PM—
Ian Verner Macdonald: good riddance
Hell just got a bit more crowded. https://t.co/xS6jXiWfU1 https://t.co/gx7Lczn0p7
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) July 28, 2022
Lee Hill says:
Eye opening. I know bands barely make money from streaming or releasing new material hence the necessity of touring and merchandising, but their prices are ridiculous. I don’t feel so stupid for buying my Stones 2022 tour T-shirt which currently resides at the bottom of my dresser (that only set me back $54.00 Canadian). Mitigating factor as they used to say in Spy Magazine: My unwrapped limited edition Stones first concert at Hyde Park limited edition Michael Cooper T-shirt, which I got for free at an arts event c. 2013, must surely be worth a down payment on a shack in the Orkneys.