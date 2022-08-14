Warren — Feature, Musings —08.14.2022 05:30 PM KINSELLACAST 223: Lilley, Pierson, Mraz on Bees, Teenage Heads, and Politicos – plus Bodega, Paley Brothers & Drug Church 7 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: August 14, 2022 at 8:29 pm I think I may be blocked from posting because I made a crack about Biden so this may not go through. I did not know about the Teenage Head/Westdale connection. I have always thought Westdale’s claim to fame was x-c and track. So I pointed out to a friend of mine who is a grad of the school that I was not aware of the connection and he replied: “Oh yeah! They formed there. Gord Lewis grew up a couple blocks from where I live. I went to school with his son, who sounds to have killed him. https://youtu.be/tngA205-4Bg"

Will have to watch that doc.

Sean says:
August 14, 2022 at 10:33 pm

Happy 30th B'Day!

4:40 Reminds me of that scene in Breaking Bad when Saul tells the murderous drug dealers to *smarten up and just pay their taxes*. Leveraging small crimes to prosecute bigger ones. That is exactly what the FBI is doing.

Love the music selections and the explanations. Feels like I'm learning something and thus becoming more hip with every podcast.

14:50 – Bang on. This is why DF does so well.

18:30 – yes Trudeau is a fighter but only when it doesn't matter.

24:00 Disagree with Lilley on the Hillary E-mails foolishness. Rep.s were in power for four years and did absolutely nothing about Hillary's e-mails. Because there was nothing to do.

44:00 "fingering NATO on the weekend" – that comment right there is why it is worth tuning into this podcast every week.

47:00 onward – I don't think the "protect our candidate from unfair prosecution" theme is going to be particularly effective. The soft middle of the electorate is always won by looking towards the *future*. If "keep Trump out of prison" is the campaign platform in 2022 mid terms and 2024 general – Dems are going to win by crushing, shattering, pounding, historically consequential pluralities.

I'd like to hear Warren's analysis on Merrick Garland's performance. From a political / comms / legal perspective. IMHO that guy had the most gangster week of any of the characters involved. Ronald James O'Dowd says:
August 15, 2022 at 6:47 pm

Warren,

Why doesn't Trump just save us all some time and simply sell photos of himself nailed to the cross. Such a monumental miscarriage of justice. Funny though that he's got no intention of making public his copy of the warrant. As for not having his hands on the affidavit, I hope it drives him even more nuts than he is already.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
August 15, 2022 at 7:04 pm

This is the Conservative Party of Canada in name-only. And almost all of the membership already know that. In fact, we're still the Canadian Alliance — and that means Poilièvre wins maybe on the first ballot but definitely on the second. And then we lose our third election in a row unless the Trudeau Liberals either do something monumentally stupid or another scandal breaks mid-campaign. Short of that, PP is already done as dinner once he's leader.

Warren says:
August 15, 2022 at 9:39 pm

Fourth.

Ronald James O'Dowd says:
August 15, 2022 at 7:35 pm

From The New York Post:

"Reactions to the raid were split along partisan lines, with 84% of Democrats saying they approved and only 15% of GOP voters saying the same. Among independents, 47% approved and 32% disapproved."

Translation: if Trump is the nominee, he very much likely loses to the Democratic nominee, unless that's Biden. As much as it pains me, Trump can and could beat Biden if he [Biden] runs again.

Sean says:
August 16, 2022 at 7:15 am

I don't follow… Those numbers would indicate a Democratic victory if Biden is the nominee. A bigger one than last time.

If 15% of Republicans believe their nominee belongs in jail and so do almost half of independents, Trump will lose no matter who runs.
