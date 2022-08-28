, 08.28.2022 11:32 AM

KINSELLACAST 225: Kheiriddin, Belanger, Mraz, Pinsent, Lilley – on political civility and stability PLUS: Modern Baseball, Mt. Eddy, Magnetic Fields, Kid Kapichi

3 Comments


    Robin says:
    August 28, 2022 at 11:59 am

    Is anyone thinking about and asking why that man is so angry? Could it be Trudeau’s divisive hate farming? I don’t see how Trudeau’s hate farming will be a winning election strategy.

    Robin says:
    August 28, 2022 at 12:04 pm

    Trudeau ordered vaccines after a visit from Gates, and coincidently from co’s that Gates was heavily invested in.
    Stoltenberg’s last job was a vaccine salesman for Gates GAVI org. Canadians can be confident that Trudeau will purchase Stoltenberg’s recommended Arctic defence systems from co’s that Gates is heavily invested in.

    Robin says:
    August 28, 2022 at 12:12 pm

    For over a decade, senior Russian and Chinese scientists have pushed global cooling, suggesting that by 2030 there will be no grain production is Southern Russia, northern China, South Australia and Canada. I suspect this is why China is plowing under the African savana, shipping boat loads of food back to China, and why Russia took Crimea, a huge grain growing region.

