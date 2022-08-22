Feature, Musings —08.22.2022 10:24 PM—
My friend Nel
The first thing I did, after Brian called me to say that Nelson was dead, was to look at the emails and texts we had exchanged. They went back years.
Whenever I was down, or I had made a mistake, Nelson – Nel, he’d say – would be among the few to send me something to cheer me up, or make me laugh. He’d tell me he loved Joey, and I’d tell him he needed a dog of his own. And then he’d be outrageous and funny and profane, and he’d always be there for me.
I don’t think I was there for him. Looking again at our last few emails and texts, something was up. I had told him to come see me in the County and we’d do fun things. He demurred. But I didn’t press him on it. I didn’t insist.
I should have; I could have. I didn’t, and now he’s gone.
He’d fight for me when others wanted to silence me. He’d promote me when no one else would. He’d advocate for my writing and my cartoons and my videos and podcasts and everything. All of it.
He was like that for many people. He was one of those editors who would privately tell you when you were wrong, and how to do better, and in no uncertain terms, too. But, in front of the rest of the world, he was your fiercest defender.
This morning, as I sat looking out at the Atlantic Ocean, Nelson came into my mind, and I told myself I would get him to come see me in the County and make him feel better. Then I went on with the rest of my day.
Free advice: when a friend is sad, don’t wait. When they fight for you, fight for them. When they call you, call them back.
I will so miss you, Nel. You were a pilgrim soul, and now you are pacing upon the mountains overhead, and your face is hidden among a crowd of stars.
PJH says:
My sincere condolences on the loss of your friend, Mr. Kinsella….
Duncan says:
Dear Warren,
What a profound loss
I have been at the edge.
I have seen others at the edge.
The greatest losses are the ones we don’t see coming.
Thanks for sharing the brief glimpse of a profoundly gifted man, and your loss.
To those on the edge- don’t give up.
To those watching- all you can do is be there when possible.
May you find comfort Warren. Oceans have a way of bringing perspective, and peace.
the salamander says:
.. sorry to hear of such loss ..
Bravehearts often clam up or cover up
They DO NOT wish to trouble us..
and..
They are preparing to go on a trip..
& very very busy at this.. the ‘doing of’
They ARE NOT worried about you.. or I
because they know – you’ll know ..
how to ‘deal with it’ ..
At least that’s what I think..
My advice.. ? put this song in your head
find it on the google ..
Fred Neil.. ‘I’ve Got A Secret’ …. shouldn’t tell
i’m gonna go to heaven.. in a split pea shell
Lordy me now.. didn’t we shake up Sugaree ..
.. elegant remembrance you wrote.. mr Kinsella
again.. sorry to read of your loss ☠️
Viviana Marinacci says:
Nelson was my manager at Famous players we became instant friends. Soon I too joined the management team and we became friends. We would go out partying together the FP crew.
When I came out or rather when I came out to myself he and Kyle were there for me. They kept me up, supported me and told me that everything was going to be ok.
I’m so sorry he’s gone this year took two of my friends 🙁 this year sucks