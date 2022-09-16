09.16.2022 05:27 PM

Caption contest!

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    September 17, 2022 at 10:39 am

    Warren,

    Interchangeable text:

    “THIS guy actually thinks he can beat ME!? Ha.”

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.