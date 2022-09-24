09.24.2022 11:08 AM

Emma meets Fiona

    Martin Dixon says:
    September 24, 2022 at 11:37 am

    Friend’s daughter at Dalhousie in residence. The school told them staff wouldn’t be coming in over the week-end so dining hall would be closed and they would be on their own for food. She went to a grocery store and it was already empty.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    September 24, 2022 at 12:08 pm

    [Smiling.] Great news that they’re safe.

