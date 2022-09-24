Musings —09.24.2022 11:08 AM—
Emma meets Fiona
Woot! Heard from Daughter. They’re in a Giant Tiger parking lot in Halifax and okay. No power but okay. I told them to go get a Scrabble game because that’s their entertainment for the foreseeable future! Thank you, Giant Tiger! #FionaNS
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 24, 2022
Martin Dixon says:
Friend’s daughter at Dalhousie in residence. The school told them staff wouldn’t be coming in over the week-end so dining hall would be closed and they would be on their own for food. She went to a grocery store and it was already empty.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
[Smiling.] Great news that they’re safe.