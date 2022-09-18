, 09.18.2022 12:19 PM

KINSELLACAST 228: Adler! Lilley! Kheiriddin! Belanger! No questions – but great tunes from Sleaford Mods, Lovely Eggs & more!

4 Comments


    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    September 18, 2022 at 2:03 pm

    Warren,

    Akin did the right thing by apologizing but is this a preview of coming attractions? Any campaign that is seeking power and the favour of voters TAKES questions. Failure to do so only undermines the possible support of swing voters.

    But then they’ll say that Trudeau, Biden, etc., also refused to take questions but clue in people, they didn’t do that while seeking office. At least most of them didn’t.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    September 18, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    If Poilièvre has had a bad first week, then whose fault is it? Where does the buck stop in this OLO? Who, no doubt a flunky, gets to be pro-forma and summarily thrown under the bus next week? Tick, tock. Tick, tock.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    September 18, 2022 at 2:41 pm

    I’m troubled with what happens to senior people when a leader goes down, or a new one comes in: Clarke and now Rayes. Not a pattern I want to see repeated.

