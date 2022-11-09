Musings —09.11.2022 11:41 AM—
Me on PPC Pierre
I was asked what I thought about @PierrePoilievre on @CFRAOttawa this morning. Here’s what I said. #cdnpoli #cpc #lpc #ndp pic.twitter.com/i1Wy78vCEi
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 11, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
It shows in spades that you’re a top war roomer. You’re giving the CPC a distinct preview of what lies ahead, at minimum, from the next Liberal war room.
Poilièvre has remarkable confidence in his political abilities. Good, cause he’ll bloody well need it. My bet and it means nothing, is a spring election. The Trudeau Liberals will want a so-called improving economy when they go and they are not likely to get it by then IMHO but if they do…
Douglas W says:
Ronald,
Justin will do what he’s told to do.
Result: another Liberal minority government, or an epic trouncing: reminiscence of the Charge of the Light Brigade.
Gilbert says:
Pierre Poilievre is not perfect, but he doesn’t have a half-brother who claims he’s controlled and not running the country. He never said he admires China’s basic dictatorship, never said the Baltic nations are not a thing, never referred to Shinzo Abe as the prime minister of China and never said Fidel Castro was a larger than life leader. I know who I prefer.