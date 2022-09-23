Musings —09.23.2022 05:12 PM—
People asked what I think. Here’s what I think.
I support trans people without qualification. Without qualification, I also support never sexualizing kids, or caricaturing women’s bodies, or turning classrooms into places where the priority – the kids – becomes something less. #onpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 23, 2022
Fred J Pertanson says:
Agree with your comments. I think this teacher has to go. To avoid Human Rights complaints, simply look to all the health and safety infractions s/he committed. Hair not tied up, no eye protection, no protective hand gear, etc etc.
Cheers, Warren. We don’t always agree, and when we don’t, my comments get removed, but I still like your blog!
Warren says:
It’s not a blog.