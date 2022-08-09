Feature, Musings —09.08.2022 12:42 PM—
RIP Her Majesty
What a truly extraordinary and exceptional human being.
This is one of those days we all remember where we were when we heard.
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Absolutely. Her Majesty The Queen was probably their best monarch, bar none. Her sense of duty, obligation and service was like that of no other. God Bless Her in Heaven. Of all people, she deserves a place there. Not a mean bone in her body.
Steve T says:
Agreed. I don’t like the monarchy (the concept), but I always liked the monarch. As you said, a truly extraordinary life.
Peter says:
Today is a day so many of us had come to believe we would never see.
R.I.P., M’am. And, in the words of Paddington Bear on your Jublilee, thank you for…for everything.
Martin Dixon says:
Like Elvis and Lennon. Easy in both of those cases. Same spot at the same bar. Here is what I thought was the most interesting stat about her longevity. There were 14 UK PMs(12 in Canada) who served under her. Winston was the first. She attended the 50th anniversary of his death.
Liber et Gloriosus says:
God save the Queen. Long live the King.
Phil in London says:
I give her huge marks for grace. Never have I been much of a monarchist but her reign’s length alone does deserve platitudes.
I’m not so sure I’ll remember or at least not sure I’ll cherish the moment I heard, checking my newsfeed while I’m on the can.
Parents aren’t responsible for everything a kid does but there are enough examples to suggest the gang was not well schooled on the dignified role nor the shoes they now will fill.
In the end – her life of privilege is over and for one so blessed with all that privilege, she carried herself not just well, but rather nobly.
RIP
Sean says:
It is truly astounding, unfathomable really, that at the end of her life, in the 21st Century, she left a sizable portion of the population unconvinced that a Monarchy is necessarily a bad thing. Just ponder that for a moment… consider the times she lived through… and you then realize what a giant she actually was.