Feature, Musings —09.28.2022 09:52 AM—
Swastika Trail: the people (and Daisy Group) win!
#NEW: Township of Puslinch to Rename Swastika Trail pic.twitter.com/H7Nc3akrQF
— Daisy Group (@DaisyGrp) September 28, 2022
Steve T says:
I’m no fan of the over-sensitive fervor that lies behind changing names of things like Ryerson University, or Sir John A. Macdonald this-or-that. However, I completely get the desire and relevance of changing Swastika Trail. Good grief – it’s hard to believe it has even lasted this long.
Martin Dixon says:
Totally agree. This kind of stunned me.
““It doesn’t mean I have a position on the petition,” May said. “I don’t understand the resistance to change. There may be a very valid historic reason for this name. I have not read or seen anything to suggest that.”
Shouldn’t certain things be self-evident?
https://www.guelphtoday.com/following-up/swastika-trail-saga-to-have-its-day-in-the-house-of-commons-3832976