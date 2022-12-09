Warren — Musings —09.12.2022 10:30 AM Vote now, vote often! Choose wisely, Canada! — Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) September 12, 2022 3 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: September 12, 2022 at 11:42 am After the “hebdomas horribilis”….Your humour has provided a much needed belly laugh. Thank-you. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ron Benn says: September 12, 2022 at 2:31 pm What? No All of the Above? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Miles Lunn says: September 12, 2022 at 5:35 pm How about all of the above as all four are true. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
PJH says:
After the “hebdomas horribilis”….Your humour has provided a much needed belly laugh. Thank-you.
Ron Benn says:
What? No All of the Above?
Miles Lunn says:
How about all of the above as all four are true.