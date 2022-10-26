Musings —10.26.2022 07:17 AM—
Boo
Horrible monsters coming to your door and demanding things and threatening ruin if you don't comply: there's a reason why elections and Halloween take place in the same month, you know.
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 26, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Well, at least they won’t steal your furniture like Queen Mary did. Not much of a useful aside but there you have it. (They joked about it in Downton Abbey: series or first film.)