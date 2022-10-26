10.26.2022 07:17 AM

Boo

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 26, 2022 at 10:43 pm

    Warren,

    Well, at least they won’t steal your furniture like Queen Mary did. Not much of a useful aside but there you have it. (They joked about it in Downton Abbey: series or first film.)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.