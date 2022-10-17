Musings —10.17.2022 12:51 PM—
Danielle Smith wants Russia to win
@ABDanielleSmith says "the only solution" for Ukraine is "neutrality" – as in, let Putin win. Oh, and she falsely claims Ukraine has nuclear weapons. It doesn't, and hasn't since 1996. https://t.co/pBe6a1t90v #ableg #cdnpoli
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) October 17, 2022
The Doctor says:
It’s like the more I learn about her, the less impressed I am. I’m not even a lefty or a Liberal. What really concerns me is she’s supposed to be a leader of a major political party in a major Canadian province. Yet she seems dangerously prone to just believing, or being swayed by, stupid nonsense that idiots and bots post on the internet.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Was Smith in the same classes as this Prime Minister?