Warren — Feature, Musings —10.16.2022 12:56 PM KINSELLACAST 232: Kheiriddin, Belanger, Adler, Lilley, Mraz – plus Blink 182, Gladie, Frank Turner, Moldy Peaches 8 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 3:52 pm Warren, The EA was absolutely necessary given that various forces and entities did not do the job of clearing them out before the Act was put in place. But were there any excesses or overreaches? Maybe, maybe not. The inquiry will likely shine light on any of that if it exists. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Douglas W says: October 16, 2022 at 5:21 pm Absolutely necessary? The PM was made aware that a deal was struck the day before. Questions: Why did the PM flee Ottawa? Was this all about PMJT, replicating his father? You know: Pierre + the War Measures Act, and Justin, :the EA. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 4:09 pm The ShadowCabinet is an attempt at widespread putting on of training wheels to build individual heft before we form government. It is an assumption that the average CPC MP still has things to learn before they can be seriously considered for the ministry or as secretaries of state. And Tasha hit the nail on the head: it could conceivably mean trouble down the road for the leader because it may already be too unmanageable. But given the serious lack of competence surrounding so many in the Trudeau cabinet, it’s par for the course in good old Ottawa. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 4:14 pm Mélanie Joly must be thrilled. Finally, Danielle Smith is once again on the political scene to make the former look somewhat credible. What a relief! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 4:36 pm Ha, ha, Ron O’Dowd, suddenly and unexpectedly a MRG Conservative. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 4:43 pm There’s a reason why the good people of Beauce and pretty much everywhere else are underwhelmed by the great Maxime Bernier…Pierre would do well to stay the hell away from this guy. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 4:51 pm That Iranian regime has already murdered Canadian citizens. That’s why Harper suspended diplomatic relations. But momentum is not such so far that it seriously threatens or undermines the regime. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 16, 2022 at 5:00 pm God didn’t let Hitler win. Ditto is coming in spades for Putin, this century’s war criminal of the highest order. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
The EA was absolutely necessary given that various forces and entities did not do the job of clearing them out before the Act was put in place. But were there any excesses or overreaches? Maybe, maybe not. The inquiry will likely shine light on any of that if it exists.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Douglas W says:
Absolutely necessary?
The PM was made aware that a deal was struck the day before.
Questions:
Why did the PM flee Ottawa?
Was this all about PMJT, replicating his father? You know: Pierre + the War Measures Act, and Justin, :the EA.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
The ShadowCabinet is an attempt at widespread putting on of training wheels to build individual heft before we form government. It is an assumption that the average CPC MP still has things to learn before they can be seriously considered for the ministry or as secretaries of state. And Tasha hit the nail on the head: it could conceivably mean trouble down the road for the leader because it may already be too unmanageable.
But given the serious lack of competence surrounding so many in the Trudeau cabinet, it’s par for the course in good old Ottawa.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Mélanie Joly must be thrilled. Finally, Danielle Smith is once again on the political scene to make the former look somewhat credible. What a relief!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Ha, ha, Ron O’Dowd, suddenly and unexpectedly a MRG Conservative.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
There’s a reason why the good people of Beauce and pretty much everywhere else are underwhelmed by the great Maxime Bernier…Pierre would do well to stay the hell away from this guy.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
That Iranian regime has already murdered Canadian citizens. That’s why Harper suspended diplomatic relations. But momentum is not such so far that it seriously threatens or undermines the regime.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
God didn’t let Hitler win. Ditto is coming in spades for Putin, this century’s war criminal of the highest order.