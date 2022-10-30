, 10.30.2022 11:06 AM

KINSELLACAST 234: Everything’s a super drag – with Adler, Mraz, Lilley, Belanger and more!

6 Comments


    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:01 pm

    Warren,

    So glad to hear that you have escaped the funk of depression. But keep a close eye on it and if necessary please consult. Our world would be so much less grand without you being there to guide, counsel and entertain us. Yours is a rare quality: to tell it like it is, to call a spade a spade and not give a fuck who likes it or not. This country badly needs more Warren Kinsellas. We’re already positively overflowing with ass kissers and boot lickers. Be well, friend.

      Warren says:
      October 30, 2022 at 4:49 pm

      Thanks brother.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    For my part, I’m on psychiatric medication for life since 2004. And life is grand compared to before. But even psychiatry is not an exact science: was only diagnosed with Bipolar II (hypomania) in the last three years.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:27 pm

    Of course the elephant in the room is who fed Lilley and why: my bet is the public service who can stomach HimselfTM no longer. In other words, they are like most of the rest of us.

    This jackass of a PM knows no bounds and it’s high time that he loses an election because of it.

    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    October 30, 2022 at 4:35 pm

    Iran: I hope Mraz has it right.

    Ukraine: Putin has lost this war. Surely, he can see that. Hence his hurried effort to negotiate an end and lock in his territorial gains. Not happening, not ever.

    I hope Ukraine cleans Putin’s clock. The West must do WHATEVER it takes to insure that Ukraine wins. WHATEVER it takes, period.

