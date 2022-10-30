Warren — Feature, Musings —10.30.2022 11:06 AM KINSELLACAST 234: Everything’s a super drag – with Adler, Mraz, Lilley, Belanger and more! 6 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 30, 2022 at 4:01 pm Warren, So glad to hear that you have escaped the funk of depression. But keep a close eye on it and if necessary please consult. Our world would be so much less grand without you being there to guide, counsel and entertain us. Yours is a rare quality: to tell it like it is, to call a spade a spade and not give a fuck who likes it or not. This country badly needs more Warren Kinsellas. We’re already positively overflowing with ass kissers and boot lickers. Be well, friend. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Warren says: October 30, 2022 at 4:49 pm Thanks brother. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 30, 2022 at 4:07 pm For my part, I’m on psychiatric medication for life since 2004. And life is grand compared to before. But even psychiatry is not an exact science: was only diagnosed with Bipolar II (hypomania) in the last three years. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 30, 2022 at 4:12 pm Ooops, 2014. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 30, 2022 at 4:27 pm Of course the elephant in the room is who fed Lilley and why: my bet is the public service who can stomach HimselfTM no longer. In other words, they are like most of the rest of us. This jackass of a PM knows no bounds and it’s high time that he loses an election because of it. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: October 30, 2022 at 4:35 pm Iran: I hope Mraz has it right. Ukraine: Putin has lost this war. Surely, he can see that. Hence his hurried effort to negotiate an end and lock in his territorial gains. Not happening, not ever. I hope Ukraine cleans Putin’s clock. The West must do WHATEVER it takes to insure that Ukraine wins. WHATEVER it takes, period. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
So glad to hear that you have escaped the funk of depression. But keep a close eye on it and if necessary please consult. Our world would be so much less grand without you being there to guide, counsel and entertain us. Yours is a rare quality: to tell it like it is, to call a spade a spade and not give a fuck who likes it or not. This country badly needs more Warren Kinsellas. We’re already positively overflowing with ass kissers and boot lickers. Be well, friend.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Warren says:
Thanks brother.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
For my part, I’m on psychiatric medication for life since 2004. And life is grand compared to before. But even psychiatry is not an exact science: was only diagnosed with Bipolar II (hypomania) in the last three years.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Ooops, 2014.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Of course the elephant in the room is who fed Lilley and why: my bet is the public service who can stomach HimselfTM no longer. In other words, they are like most of the rest of us.
This jackass of a PM knows no bounds and it’s high time that he loses an election because of it.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Iran: I hope Mraz has it right.
Ukraine: Putin has lost this war. Surely, he can see that. Hence his hurried effort to negotiate an end and lock in his territorial gains. Not happening, not ever.
I hope Ukraine cleans Putin’s clock. The West must do WHATEVER it takes to insure that Ukraine wins. WHATEVER it takes, period.