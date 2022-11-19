Feature, Musings —11.19.2022 11:04 AM—
Back in the garage with my bullshit detector
I have had an amazing time in London. Finally saw the Churchill war rooms – a real War Room! – and it was quite amazing. Did a punk rock tour of Soho, went to Camden Town with my old high school pal Lee Hill, and tonight I am finally seeing the real Sham 69, with Jimmy Pursey!
Here’s a shot Lee snapped when we were in Camden. Anybody recognize where I was?
Martin Dixon says:
Wherever they took the pic for the first Clash album cover.
Martin Dixon says:
Strangely enough, I am working my way through a podcast about the 1001 albums you must listen to before you die and today I am listening to the show about the Clash’s first album. They discuss the cover.
https://open.spotify.com/episode/4ArPzBKW91z81LJOPcYdor?si=hsqvooGsQvmAh6itblQUcg
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I hope you have the time of your life in the UK! And when you get back, you’ll meet that perfect someone who will mirror your own true feelings and not wear a mask or fake front in love. My God, life is such a teaching experience but in the end happiness is the ultimate result.
Warren says:
Thanks brother. I hope you’re right.