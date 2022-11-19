, 11.19.2022 11:04 AM

Back in the garage with my bullshit detector

I have had an amazing time in London. Finally saw the Churchill war rooms – a real War Room! – and it was quite amazing. Did a punk rock tour of Soho, went to Camden Town with my old high school pal Lee Hill, and tonight I am finally seeing the real Sham 69, with Jimmy Pursey!

Here’s a shot Lee snapped when we were in Camden. Anybody recognize where I was?

4 Comments


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Martin Dixon says:
    November 19, 2022 at 11:16 am

    Wherever they took the pic for the first Clash album cover.

    Reply

  2. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Martin Dixon says:
    November 19, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Strangely enough, I am working my way through a podcast about the 1001 albums you must listen to before you die and today I am listening to the show about the Clash’s first album. They discuss the cover.

    https://open.spotify.com/episode/4ArPzBKW91z81LJOPcYdor?si=hsqvooGsQvmAh6itblQUcg

    Reply

  3. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Ronald James O'Dowd says:
    November 19, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    Warren,

    I hope you have the time of your life in the UK! And when you get back, you’ll meet that perfect someone who will mirror your own true feelings and not wear a mask or fake front in love. My God, life is such a teaching experience but in the end happiness is the ultimate result.

    Reply

    • Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
      Warren says:
      November 19, 2022 at 6:49 pm

      Thanks brother. I hope you’re right.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.