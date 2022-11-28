11.28.2022 08:35 AM

Clip and save

1 Comment


  1. Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
    Steve T says:
    November 28, 2022 at 11:18 am

    And us older-gen Gen Xers (born late 1960s) just flounder about in FB and Instagram trying to keep up.

    Or, as a recent meme put it, I don’t watch TikTok videos. I watch Instagram reels of TikTok videos that are two weeks old LIKE A GROWN UP.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.