Musings —11.28.2022 08:35 AM—
Clip and save
KINSELLIAN SOCIAL DEMOGRAPHICS:
𝙁𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠: for boring Boomers.
𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢: for vain Millennials.
𝙏𝙞𝙠𝙏𝙤𝙠: for ADD'd Gen Z.
𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧: for angry, bitter, hateful people like you and me, with no age limit!
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 28, 2022
Steve T says:
And us older-gen Gen Xers (born late 1960s) just flounder about in FB and Instagram trying to keep up.
Or, as a recent meme put it, I don’t watch TikTok videos. I watch Instagram reels of TikTok videos that are two weeks old LIKE A GROWN UP.