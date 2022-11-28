Clip and save

KINSELLIAN SOCIAL DEMOGRAPHICS:

𝙁𝙖𝙘𝙚𝙗𝙤𝙤𝙠: for boring Boomers.

𝙄𝙣𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙜𝙧𝙖𝙢: for vain Millennials.

𝙏𝙞𝙠𝙏𝙤𝙠: for ADD'd Gen Z.

𝙏𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙩𝙚𝙧: for angry, bitter, hateful people like you and me, with no age limit!

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 28, 2022