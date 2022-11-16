Musings —11.16.2022 04:40 PM—
Free advice, CNN
OMFG, @CNN. You're doing exactly what you did last time – giving this asshole tons of outraged coverage, which helped get him elected in 2016. It's like demanding crucifixion and then complaining about the view! Do what @nypost did: ignore the bastard. #uspolitics pic.twitter.com/RRfOnu8pUa
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 16, 2022
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Sure, coverage helps him perhaps more than at the margins. If he somehow manages to become the nominee, let’s just say he likely won’t be the next Grover Cleveland.
This fucker is like spoiled wine. I doubt he can win a plurality of votes in 2024. But never say never.
Douglas W says:
Sir Ronald,
Republicans will want to bury him, and Democrats will be praying that he leads the GOP in 2024.
Sean says:
I see a dynamic unfolding in the primaries. DeSantis will come out looking like a moderate savior of the old guard / non insane wing of the Republican Party. Trump will make him look normal / acceptable to middle of the road republicans / red Dems. Campaigns are often who you are against, rather than who you are…. and if DeSantis establishes himself as the guy who finally put Trump down…. well, that’s going to be a tough act for Dems to follow.
Sean says:
people forget… the news business is about selling advertising… that is the first, second and final concern of all news companies that are not owned / operated by the government. Trump drives up ratings. It’s that simple.