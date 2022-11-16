Free advice, CNN

OMFG, ⁦@CNN⁩. You're doing exactly what you did last time – giving this asshole tons of outraged coverage, which helped get him elected in 2016. It's like demanding crucifixion and then complaining about the view! Do what ⁦@nypost⁩ did: ignore the bastard. #uspolitics pic.twitter.com/RRfOnu8pUa

— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 16, 2022