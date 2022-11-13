Warren — Feature, Musings —11.13.2022 02:33 PM KINSELLACAST 235: Public Images with Lilley, Belanger, Pinsent – Plus PIL, maaaaaan 7 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: November 13, 2022 at 5:54 pm I had never heard of Frank Levene before despite being a fan of early Clash and PIL. So I am finding that reading about his career is all very interesting. Sad he died so young. He was not involved in Rise. That was the first thing I checked because I like the track so much and bought the album it was on when it came out but you can clearly hear his influence, like you said. This is now at least the third track I have you heard mention that you would like played at your funeral. All excellent tracks so far. I believe the first was Ceremony IIRC. Let’s hope it won’t be necessary for a very long time but that will be one rocking Irish wake. When my mentor at work died, he had them play Frank Sinatra. Thought the idea of music at your funeral was a great one. Suggested to a friend back then that he arrange that Nookie by Limp Bizkit get played at mine. Just for the shock value. Thinking about that now, I would likely follow that up with Party Hard by Andrew W. K. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 9:32 pm Warren, In one date: January 6, 2022. The ultimate game-changer. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 9:37 pm DeSantis isn’t the Republican savior. Why? Simple enough. When Trump loses the nomination, he and his people will tear the whole thing down rather than let DeSantis win in an election against the Democrats. Even Joe could win next time until such a scenario but Dems would do well to run in 2024 with a stronger candidate than Biden. (I luv Democratic landslides.) Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 9:50 pm What do you expect from a genius who allowed Chinese forces to observe winter training exercises in 2018 on Canadian soil? Pretty much says it all, doesn’t it…then we wonder why the United States quite deliberately isolates Canada on so many national security and defence issues. No kidding! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 10:21 pm It’s obvious from our side that our leader should find out the names of CPC candidates and/or MPs and then quickly make that public. That would put pressure on the Trudeau Liberals to do the same. Once our names are out, we can bang this home to the great political effect. Over to you, Pierre. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 9:59 pm See what inevitably happens when you’ve spent too much time being a seat-mate to this Prime Minister in the Commons. Eventually, his good judgment and common sense starts to really rub off on you…what kind I say? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald James O'Dowd says: November 13, 2022 at 10:37 pm Of no particular interest to anyone but is it true? Have Harry and Meagan separated? And was it inevitable, if accurate? Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
I had never heard of Frank Levene before despite being a fan of early Clash and PIL. So I am finding that reading about his career is all very interesting. Sad he died so young. He was not involved in Rise. That was the first thing I checked because I like the track so much and bought the album it was on when it came out but you can clearly hear his influence, like you said.
This is now at least the third track I have you heard mention that you would like played at your funeral. All excellent tracks so far. I believe the first was Ceremony IIRC. Let’s hope it won’t be necessary for a very long time but that will be one rocking Irish wake. When my mentor at work died, he had them play Frank Sinatra. Thought the idea of music at your funeral was a great one. Suggested to a friend back then that he arrange that Nookie by Limp Bizkit get played at mine. Just for the shock value. Thinking about that now, I would likely follow that up with Party Hard by Andrew W. K.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
In one date: January 6, 2022. The ultimate game-changer.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
DeSantis isn’t the Republican savior. Why? Simple enough. When Trump loses the nomination, he and his people will tear the whole thing down rather than let DeSantis win in an election against the Democrats.
Even Joe could win next time until such a scenario but Dems would do well to run in 2024 with a stronger candidate than Biden. (I luv Democratic landslides.)
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
What do you expect from a genius who allowed Chinese forces to observe winter training exercises in 2018 on Canadian soil? Pretty much says it all, doesn’t it…then we wonder why the United States quite deliberately isolates Canada on so many national security and defence issues. No kidding!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
It’s obvious from our side that our leader should find out the names of CPC candidates and/or MPs and then quickly make that public. That would put pressure on the Trudeau Liberals to do the same. Once our names are out, we can bang this home to the great political effect. Over to you, Pierre.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
See what inevitably happens when you’ve spent too much time being a seat-mate to this Prime Minister in the Commons. Eventually, his good judgment and common sense starts to really rub off on you…what kind I say?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Of no particular interest to anyone but is it true? Have Harry and Meagan separated? And was it inevitable, if accurate?