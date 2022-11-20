Warren — Feature, Musings —11.20.2022 03:44 PM KINSELLACAST 237: From London to Stockholm! Mraz, Lilley and Sham 69! 4 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: November 20, 2022 at 5:20 pm Warren, Fossil fuels are not supposed to be forever, but they are. In practical terms, citizens and residents want low-cost fuel and that backseats the environment, for worse or much worse. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: November 20, 2022 at 5:23 pm Musk…this invitation to return is just another threat to social order and the political status quo, precarious as it already is. Musk knows that perfectly well, except… Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: November 20, 2022 at 5:35 pm I’m of two minds where Biden’s concerned: were we in peacetime, I would cut Joe more slack and not be adverse to a second term. But these being exceedingly dangerous times, the risk of having a president in his eighties in office is exceedingly high, were he to suddenly drop dead or worse yet, suddenly and unexpectedly become either physically or mentally incapacitated as we move closer to war in this decade. That level of risk should be unacceptable to the American people and to Biden himself. But as in all things, family and more specifically, Jill, will call the tune. Translation: Biden is out. He just doesn’t know it yet. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: November 20, 2022 at 6:00 pm That’s the thing about politics once a serious case of Monday morning quarterback sets in: what originally looked like the thing to do and was widely popular among a plurality of Canadians, suddenly and quite unexpectedly fails the smell test in hindsight vis-à-vis the EA’s implementation and application. Process is killing the government’s previous credibility on this. I wonder who has more egg on their faces, the police, the PMO or the Prime Minister himself? Sounds like a toss up to me. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Fossil fuels are not supposed to be forever, but they are. In practical terms, citizens and residents want low-cost fuel and that backseats the environment, for worse or much worse.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Musk…this invitation to return is just another threat to social order and the political status quo, precarious as it already is. Musk knows that perfectly well, except…
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I’m of two minds where Biden’s concerned: were we in peacetime, I would cut Joe more slack and not be adverse to a second term.
But these being exceedingly dangerous times, the risk of having a president in his eighties in office is exceedingly high, were he to suddenly drop dead or worse yet, suddenly and unexpectedly become either physically or mentally incapacitated as we move closer to war in this decade. That level of risk should be unacceptable to the American people and to Biden himself. But as in all things, family and more specifically, Jill, will call the tune. Translation: Biden is out. He just doesn’t know it yet.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
That’s the thing about politics once a serious case of Monday morning quarterback sets in: what originally looked like the thing to do and was widely popular among a plurality of Canadians, suddenly and quite unexpectedly fails the smell test in hindsight vis-à-vis the EA’s implementation and application. Process is killing the government’s previous credibility on this. I wonder who has more egg on their faces, the police, the PMO or the Prime Minister himself? Sounds like a toss up to me.