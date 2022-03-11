Musings —11.03.2022 09:21 PM—
Night, day
Bit of an experiment. Did two at same time. Day and night. pic.twitter.com/DjibN2vIzz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 4, 2022
Musings —11.03.2022 09:21 PM—
Bit of an experiment. Did two at same time. Day and night. pic.twitter.com/DjibN2vIzz
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) November 4, 2022
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald James O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I love that night time cloud work. It’s as if God is sending a message. Those rays.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /nfs/c05/h06/mnt/72829/domains/warrenkinsella.com/html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
Below is the Liberal Party in 2003. Above is the Liberal Party after 2003.