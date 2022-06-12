Musings —12.06.2022 11:16 PM—
Georgia runoff, in tweets
Who do you think I support in the #GeorgiaRunoff? pic.twitter.com/TTkd4hsqUG
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 7, 2022
@GOP are so, so stupid for shit-talking early voting. #GeorgiaSenateRunoff
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 7, 2022
Which one https://t.co/0qBroWDP5P
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 7, 2022
WOOOOOOOT #georgiarunoff pic.twitter.com/vMdjpSlmwC
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) December 7, 2022
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
There’s only force in the universe that turned me into a reliable Democrat: Trump. Positively hated that phoney bastard from the first day he entered politics. Given her position, RBG should never have said publicly what she did but man oh man, did she ever nail it about that faker.