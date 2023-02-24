Musings —02.24.2023 05:11 AM—
CPC MPs and German neo-Nazi party
German MEP Christine Anderson of the far-right Alternative for Germany party meets with three Conservative Party MPs – and also with the neo-Nazi group Diagolon. Wow. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/IQyfoA89zA
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) February 23, 2023
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Fucking beans for brains…they need to be kicked out of caucus now. Otherwise, I’m gone. Period.
PJH says:
PP should do the right thing…..but he won’t.
Being a political orphink ain’t so bad, Mr. O’Dowd.
Curious V says:
I really appreciate your values, Ronald!!
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Thanks but I’m no better than most people. We all have a pretty good grasp of right and wrong and most of us learn the hard way and become better people over time, if we’re smart and lucky enough to take a better fork in the road at some point.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
These three doofuses are prepared to meet with outright rabid right-wing fascists. Well, I’ve got news for them: they are lucky Harper is no longer the leader. No leader will stand for this. Conservatives are not fascist wannabees. Pierre isn’t fascist or authoritarian and neither is the membership. Only kooks and idiots go there and they need to be condemned. A lesson has to be made of these three dumbasses.
Jim Miller says:
I’m putting m money that none of these 3 will be running under the CPC banner in the next election. Also, sadly, outside of the Ottawa bubble, how many people are aware or care about groups like this. As our good friends Public enemy say “What we need is awareness, we can’t get careless” Fight the Power.
PJH says:
Do you really think Dr. Leslyn Lewis and her ilk will willingly leave the party of their own accord?
What?….and go from having (sadly) a major say in Conservative party policy to a fringe party like the Peoples or the CHP?(which should be her natural home)
No, because they know darn well to move to those parties they become irrelevant.
So they stay, and make the Conservative Party unpalatable to the majority of Canadians who arent big on theocracy, losing the right to choose, and alt right politics in general.
I do find it ironic, however, that the good Dr. Lewis met with this member of the German parliament, who would not think twice about excluding schwartzes from her country.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Jim,
I remember Harper refusing to sign more than a few nomination papers. Ah, memories.
I hope for the good of the party that Harper publicly speaks out on this since he still holds so much sway with the membership and caucus.
Gloriosus et Liber says:
FFS…
♂️
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Oh and by the way, some readers may not like my comments. All I can say, to use my favourite Harperism is T-O-U-G-H. That’s life for you.