03.08.2023
My latest: Judge Justin
You can’t judge yourself.
More specifically, you’re not allowed to decide – or control, or influence – a case in which you are one of the main players. In law, that’s as basic as it gets.
The Bible says we can and should judge ourselves, yes. It’s in 2 Corinthians 13:5, where it goes on about “testing yourself” and “examining yourself.”
But that’s not the law. The law is quite clear: no one is permitted to stand in judgment of themselves.
In law, it is a principle that has been around for centuries. There’s even a Latin phrase for it: “Nemo iudex in causa sua.” That essentially means “no one should be a judge in their own cause”.
It’s an ancient principle of what is called natural law – the unchanging moral principles that serve as the basis governing all human conduct. Natural laws are considered so fundamental they cannot ever be debated.
In Canada, the notion that no one should have the power to judge themselves is seen in section 21 of the Conflict of Interest Act. That law reads: “A public office holder shall recuse himself or herself from any discussion, decision, debate or vote on any matter in respect of which he or she would be in a conflict of interest.”
The “public office holder,” here, is one Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada. The “discussion or debate,” here, is the interference of China in Canada’s federal elections in 2019 and 2021.
The interference isn’t an allegation: there’s been a veritable avalanche of detailed disclosure by intelligence agencies, foreign and/or domestic, characterizing Chinese election interference as a fact, not a claim. The media, too, are now reporting Chinese wrongdoing as fact – and not prefaced by the usual hedges, like “allegedly” or “reportedly.”
For months, the fact of Chinese election criminality has been adamantly denied by Trudeau and his Liberal Party. As recently as last week, he was refusing to do anything about it.
This week, Trudeau did a reversal that was so complete, so colossal, it is frankly amazing that he didn’t suffer actual whiplash. But you knew that he finally knew he could ignore the crisis no longer.
So, he stood before the media for almost an hour – a gaggle of ministers arrayed behind him, nodding their craniums like bobbleheads in a pickup truck window careening along a country road – and pretended to answer questions in that cloying, counterfeit manner he uses whenever he’s caught. All dewy-eyed and inflection.
Except he didn’t answer the key question, however many times he was asked it. Namely, how can he decide who will investigate China’s malfeasance – and what their terms of reference are, and when they will report – when he, him, is the prime beneficiary of the interference?
Because we all know that China interfered in our elections, in our democracy, for one purpose and one purpose alone: to defeat the Conservative Party, who they saw as inimical to their interests. And to elect the aforementioned Justin Trudeau, who they rightly saw as the Western leader most likely to act as supplicant to China.
In the United States, when Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, Donald Trump was not the one who decided whether the interference would be investigated or not. If he alone had had that power, no investigation would have taken place. Trump was quite clear on that.
So the decision was made by an official within the Department of Justice. A public office holder whose fate did not rest on the outcome.
Justin Trudeau’s political fate now rests on the outcome of the Chinese election interference story. That, too, is a fact: he would have continued to stonewall and prevaricate if the metastasizing scandal wasn’t taking a serious toll. He done it before.
Which leads us back to the key question, the one with which we started: how can Justin Trudeau stand in judgment of himself? How? Because, ultimately, that’s what he’s doing. He alone determines the parameters for the investigation of a scandal in which he, personally, was the beneficiary.
That is not just unethical, it is against natural law. And the only way to deal with this abomination, now, is this:
Have a real election, free and fair, and vote the abomination out.
[Kinsella is a lawyer who taught at the University of Calgary’s Faculty of Law.]
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
This Prime Minister ain’t seen nothing yet. If the PMO thinks THIS is pressure, boy are they in for one rude awakening in short order.
Justin Trudeau will resign. He just doesn’t know it yet.
Martin Dixon says:
Garneau gone-can’t believe he stayed as long as he did. Timing can’t be a coincidence. Good for him.
western view says:
Great article.
Please forward to the inbox of J. Singh. Maybe it would nudge him toward the election Canada really needs right now.
As an aside, if Trudeau was riding in the cab of the metaphorical pickup truck, he wouldn’t be driving, he would ride in the middle and let some other sucker open the gates.
Peter Williams says:
How can Justin judge himself?
It’s simple, he just does it.
L’Etat, c’est moi.
Curious V says:
Trudeau may have fucked up, but the alternative is worse. That’s the sad truth. As much as this stinks, the rank and stench of the alternative is worse.
The Doctor says:
I was taking to a couple of Torontonians last night, one of whom is a very reliable Tory voter but not a partisan zombie either. He loathes JT and would love to see him turfed but he also really dislikes Polievre. He honesty doesn’t know what to do next election. I suspect there are many others like him. I think this is going to be a huge issue and frustration for the CPC and their core supporters next election— big negative ratings for JT that don’t necessarily result in a corresponding uptick in CPC support.
I find that a typical reaction of Polievre supporters and far-righters to this phenomenon is just this white-hot rage at the seeming injustice of all this, etc without any ability to constructively criticize and analyze why PP is turning off a lot of potential Tory voters.
Jonathan J Weisman says:
Judgment has never been his strong suit.
Glen says:
I just watched one of his latest condescending rehearsed spewing of talking points non-answer to reporters that were asking him what he knew and when did he know it.
Only this time I think I saw stress in his body language and tone. I think the walls are closing in, and fast.
It appears Marc Garneau is getting out now rather than getting smeared with the same brush that will be applied to many Liberal MP’s. Does he know something we don’t?
When you look at ALL of Trudeau’s dealings with China, even pre 2015, and put them in order, it’s quite a list.
One can’t help wondering if this whole stinking kettle of fish is even more than it appears right now.
What IF, the reason Trudeau is so scared of a full public inquiry that doesn’t answer to him finds more than what’s on the surface?
What are the implications for Trudeau if an inquiry exposed not only interference, but collusion?
What would he do to try and stop that from coming out?
Desperation can invoke irrationality.
All hypothetical, of course..
Martin Dixon says:
Justin played the abortion card in QP today! Next up the death penalty.
WTF says:
Freeland is the Queen of bobbling genuflection, like a slinky that got slapped.
As far as how Lord Fauntleroy judges himself? Easy, he broke all the mirrors in Rideau Cottage. Problem Solved
Douglas W says:
“Have a real election, free and fair ..”
You can’t be serious.
They’ll never be “voted out” because JT, Katie, Gerry and Ben will go to extraordinary lengths to manipulate and demean, and there’s plenty of willing friends (CBC, CTV, Toronto Star) to do their dirty work.
Gilbert says:
This is a brilliant piece of writing. It should be in every newspaper in Canada.
RKJ says:
Canadians have more than enough information to make up their minds about J Trudeau. This includes the opposition in the House of Commons. It is pathetic there are still those who defend this man and his party.
PJH says:
Interesting to see the CBC, normally the Dauphin’s biggest cheerleader/apologist, is allowing the story to grow legs (usually they try their best to bury stories unbecoming to the Dauphin) They are also allowing people to comment on the unfolding story.
I am curious if this is controlled opposition, allowing an angry electorate to vent their collective spleens so the wave of anger dissipates before a coming general election(as was done with the SNC-Lavalin and the Jody Wilson-Raybould scandals)
Or is it as someone observed on another site: “Probably already shifting gears so the next (Tory) government doesn’t defund them.”
I suggest the Liberal brain trust save themselves, and give their leader his walking papers before the electorate does it for them and takes many along with him,
Curious V says:
PP goes way too far in his litany of allegations. Like McCarthyism – he’s a radical. He’s also beholden to the same movement that draws inspiration from German Nazis – so who’s beholden to who. the stuff he’s throwing at Trudeau is ridiculous, but he won’t turn his back on a convoy that gets its inspiration from German Nazis.