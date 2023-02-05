Musings —05.02.2023 07:53 AM—
Five years
I am missing Gordie today. pic.twitter.com/mHXOKyHrRP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 2, 2023
Musings —05.02.2023 07:53 AM—
I am missing Gordie today. pic.twitter.com/mHXOKyHrRP
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) May 2, 2023
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Seville says:
We miss him in Leeds Grenville as well. It’s a shame that our local riding association didn’t choose someone with a bit class to replace him.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
My friend, Phil McColeman, told me you gave a great speech at his funeral.