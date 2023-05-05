Warren — Musings —05.05.2023 03:09 PM Latest Sun Media video hit: lying liars who lie 4 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: May 5, 2023 at 5:47 pm Ian Shugart came about as close to calling Justin a liar as he ever will on P and P tonight. Still curious if this bunch has any defenders out there? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: May 5, 2023 at 6:48 pm The Liar in Chief (aka Little Potato) is off to London to party at King Charles coronation. Wondering if the lawn symbol was for his excellency JT? What song will Justin be singing at the piano bar? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Caro says: May 6, 2023 at 1:00 pm This would all change if we found the guy in a floaty castle — that would naturally merit invoking the Emergencies Act! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: May 8, 2023 at 4:46 pm So now it’s “hostile actors” says Mendicino. If he didn’t lie so often I might believe him. https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/government-fault-chong-controversy-1.6835895 As Nixon found out the cover up was worse than the incident. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Martin Dixon says:
Ian Shugart came about as close to calling Justin a liar as he ever will on P and P tonight. Still curious if this bunch has any defenders out there?
Peter Williams says:
The Liar in Chief (aka Little Potato) is off to London to party at King Charles coronation.
Wondering if the lawn symbol was for his excellency JT?
What song will Justin be singing at the piano bar?
Caro says:
This would all change if we found the guy in a floaty castle — that would naturally merit invoking the Emergencies Act!
Peter Williams says:
So now it’s “hostile actors” says Mendicino. If he didn’t lie so often I might believe him.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/government-fault-chong-controversy-1.6835895
As Nixon found out the cover up was worse than the incident.