, 07.23.2023 09:32 AM

KINSELLACAST 270: A show about Lorna Kinsella

9 Comments


    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 23, 2023 at 12:12 pm

    Warren,

    Simply, tear-flowing wonderful!

    Martin Dixon says:
    July 23, 2023 at 5:41 pm

    Very nice.

    EsterHazyWasALoser says:
    July 23, 2023 at 9:47 pm

    There is no doubt these last few days have been a burden my friend. Thank you for taking the time to share your feelings with those who regularly listen. The podcast was a heartfelt tribute to a wonderful, loving and talented lady whom I am sure you will always miss. Our best wishes are extended to you and your family during this difficult time.

    Curious V says:
    July 23, 2023 at 10:40 pm

    Beautiful.

    Shannon says:
    July 24, 2023 at 6:32 am

    My sincerest sympathies go out to you, Kevin + Lorne. Aunty Lorna was such a beautiful beam of light in my childhood memories every time she came to visit. A very special woman, and the epitome of a lady

    Martin Dixon says:
    July 24, 2023 at 7:09 am

    Every iteration of Dean Wareham is great. Galaxie 500, Luna and his work just with Phillips. Love this:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Su91UqZO0g

    Likely Ceremony cover by Galaxie 500 is more your cup of tea.

    Last Brave New Worlds paid homage yet again to the original series. This time:

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil_in_the_Dark

    Mraz says:
    July 24, 2023 at 7:51 pm

    Very little I can imagine writing that would capture or meet merit with the intimacy and veracity of this cast. With love and respect, be strong. JM

    Bruce Wozny says:
    July 25, 2023 at 12:53 pm

    Thank you for sharing this lovely tribute.

    Sean says:
    July 26, 2023 at 7:57 am

    This episode was courageous and moving. Also very interesting to hear the family history. Sorry for your loss.

