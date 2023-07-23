Warren — Feature, Musings —07.23.2023 09:32 AM KINSELLACAST 270: A show about Lorna Kinsella 9 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 23, 2023 at 12:12 pm Warren, Simply, tear-flowing wonderful! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 23, 2023 at 5:41 pm Very nice. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: July 23, 2023 at 9:47 pm There is no doubt these last few days have been a burden my friend. Thank you for taking the time to share your feelings with those who regularly listen. The podcast was a heartfelt tribute to a wonderful, loving and talented lady whom I am sure you will always miss. Our best wishes are extended to you and your family during this difficult time. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: July 23, 2023 at 10:40 pm Beautiful. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Shannon says: July 24, 2023 at 6:32 am My sincerest sympathies go out to you, Kevin + Lorne. Aunty Lorna was such a beautiful beam of light in my childhood memories every time she came to visit. A very special woman, and the epitome of a lady Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 24, 2023 at 7:09 am Every iteration of Dean Wareham is great. Galaxie 500, Luna and his work just with Phillips. Love this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Su91UqZO0g Likely Ceremony cover by Galaxie 500 is more your cup of tea. Last Brave New Worlds paid homage yet again to the original series. This time: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil_in_the_Dark Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Mraz says: July 24, 2023 at 7:51 pm Very little I can imagine writing that would capture or meet merit with the intimacy and veracity of this cast. With love and respect, be strong. JM Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Bruce Wozny says: July 25, 2023 at 12:53 pm Thank you for sharing this lovely tribute. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Sean says: July 26, 2023 at 7:57 am This episode was courageous and moving. Also very interesting to hear the family history. Sorry for your loss. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
Simply, tear-flowing wonderful!
Martin Dixon says:
Very nice.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
There is no doubt these last few days have been a burden my friend. Thank you for taking the time to share your feelings with those who regularly listen. The podcast was a heartfelt tribute to a wonderful, loving and talented lady whom I am sure you will always miss. Our best wishes are extended to you and your family during this difficult time.
Curious V says:
Beautiful.
Shannon says:
My sincerest sympathies go out to you, Kevin + Lorne. Aunty Lorna was such a beautiful beam of light in my childhood memories every time she came to visit. A very special woman, and the epitome of a lady
Martin Dixon says:
Every iteration of Dean Wareham is great. Galaxie 500, Luna and his work just with Phillips. Love this:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Su91UqZO0g
Likely Ceremony cover by Galaxie 500 is more your cup of tea.
Last Brave New Worlds paid homage yet again to the original series. This time:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Devil_in_the_Dark
Mraz says:
Very little I can imagine writing that would capture or meet merit with the intimacy and veracity of this cast. With love and respect, be strong. JM
Bruce Wozny says:
Thank you for sharing this lovely tribute.
Sean says:
This episode was courageous and moving. Also very interesting to hear the family history. Sorry for your loss.