Warren — Feature, Musings —07.29.2023 11:14 AM KINSELLACAST 271: Extreme weather, extreme politics – with Kheiriddin, Lilley, Johal! Plus: Worriers, Slow Pulp, JW Francis, Militarie Gun 21 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 29, 2023 at 5:17 pm Warren, If we’re really ten points ahead and steady as she goes, we’re in. Just a question of whether the CPC actually gets a majority on the first PP try. Trudeau believes he’s naturally entitled to this job so he’s not about to resign for anyone, not even Jesus. So…if the heat gets too hot under his ass from cabinet and caucus (I’ll believe that one when I see it.), he’ll do the cowardly thing and call a fall election, not so much because he truly believes he can WIN but more so he can take all, or at least most of them, down with him. Just call it the TRUDEAU MENTALITY at work. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: July 29, 2023 at 9:18 pm If the Conservatives get more seats than the Liberals, but not a majority, Justin will still form a government. He’ll rely on NDP support. If he needs both NDP and Bloc support, he’ll still form a government. The Bloc will extract lots of money and legislators concessions from Trudeau. Jagmeet will chirp a lot on Twitter, but Trudeau will continue to play the NDP lots ke a fiddle. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 30, 2023 at 5:44 pm I find it hard to beleive the Bloc will prop up Justin. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 29, 2023 at 5:25 pm Tasha, My deepest condolences to you and your dear friend’s family and friends. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 29, 2023 at 6:08 pm Swooning an absolute banger. Been turned on to lots of stuff from this podcast but that is the best(so far). He channels Julian Casablancas. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 30, 2023 at 5:55 pm And Shout Out Louds and Petey: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKKU5u6ZBtY https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6KzeSpA6eg Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 29, 2023 at 7:26 pm Here’s my quite literally fearless BC federal election prediction coming from a guy who knows less than diddly about BC politics, federal or provincial: normally one would expect the NDP to pick up seats in areas presently held by Liberal MPs, but this time likely will be different. It’s no secret that the NDP’s left is less than thrilled with the Axis of Weasels, which they consider a sellout. Just imagine a scenario where fatigue lowers Liberal voting numbers and the NDP’s left sits this one out, what do you get? You get an Ignatieff scenario, where the Conservative percentage of the vote in BC goes up. Still, far more importantly, the CPC wins more seats there because of deliberately reduced Liberal and NDP voting patterns, caused by progressive voters themselves. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Douglas W says: July 31, 2023 at 7:52 am The other day, I noticed a federal poll that had the Conservatives sitting at 20 points in Quebec. If the poll is accurate, then the Conservatives have momentum in the province, and now pose a real threat to the Bloc in rural ridings. The battle for Quebec will be between the Conservatives and the BQ. The Liberals own the island of Montreal, with a few relatively safe seats outside the 514. In other words, the Liberals are in trouble, everywhere. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 29, 2023 at 7:31 pm I am sorry Tasha lost her friend. This story has bothered me since I read about it in The Star on Monday. Tasha needs to get her friends at the CBC to talk about this Bilkszto story. It is journalism malpractice not to. But what else is new at that network. My dad used to teach educational supervisory officers to prepare them for their roles but thank god he didn’t teach the now Director of the HDSB. Here is her deleted tweet: https://cdn.quillette.com/2023/07/F1hAEUzXwAEwGVU.jpg She only took it down after being threatened with a lawsuit. She is now actually IN CHARGE of a school board and PROMOTED to that position after she posted that disgusting tweet. It is beyond shocking. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: July 31, 2023 at 7:36 am I concur on the absolute disgrace of this whole situation. However, I am not holding my breath that anything gets done about it. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 30, 2023 at 6:42 am Hit me today that those of you who still have buyer’s remorse about Charest(naive IMHO because you underestimate how much of a target he would have been by the usual suspects) need to remember that Charest would basically have had zero cred on the Chinese interference issue. Couple of things on PP. He has always been a smiling assassin but people are just starting to notice. And he didn’t look like an angry nerd, he just looked like a nerd. Full disclosure, I used to read ahead in grade 13 calculus because I thought it was fun so I am sympathetic to nerds. And look around, LOTS of successful nerds. I will grant it is not a good look in politics. He has also regularly drawn large crowds but if the media reported on them, they would say stuff like “sure he drew a lot of people in London but it is easy enough to gather 2000 fascists in a place like that”. Also, as Brian has pointed out in the past, he has always been ripped. Likely just not hiding it anymore. Kind of going with a Zelenskyy look which does inexplicably work for some but whatever. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 30, 2023 at 12:17 pm Martin, Representing clients comes with the territory when one is in a law firm. Unless one is above partner status, you take the files that flow your way and concern your areas of specialty. Clearly, the China file is not good for an aspiring political leader in a leadership race. But then again, given the makeup of this party, his run was already dead in the water from the very first moment he entered the race. Most Conservatives saw this one coming a mile away. Regrettably, not Charest personally, nor the top echelon of his team. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: July 30, 2023 at 4:03 pm The environment, or climate change, it’s an existential issue. It impacts everybody on the planet, it’s a threat to human existence. I still don’t think it’s a powerful enough issue, in the minds of Canadians, to overtake affordability as the number one issue. Maybe I’m wrong, but my feeling is that people may care, but they care more about their bank account than the environment. Even with forest fires raging around the world, sea levels rising, floods, and hurricanes – they’ll vote based on their pocket book – Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: July 31, 2023 at 12:00 am Curious, If climate is an existential issue why does the polluter in chief fly so much? Why does Steven Guilbeault fly so often? Shouldn’t they be video communicating? When there was an approx 1% chance of dying from COVID, both Trudeau and Guilbeault took action, isolated themselves, and made Zoom calls. Now with climate change being a threat to all our existence (your words, Trudeau’s words, and Guilbeault’s word) what do Trudeau and Guilbeault do? Fly, fly, fly. Pollute, pollute, pollute. Hopefully Curious, you have given up your vehicle and are now taking public transit. Apparently our existence depends on this! Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: July 31, 2023 at 6:34 am Covid restrictions allowed people to learn that almost anything could be done by zoom. None of the dumbass virtue signalling hypocrites(you named two up there) in charge have got that memo or, more likely, they have but don’t care. Meanwhile, Freeland(another dumbass virtue signalling hypocrite) is telling the PEI types to buy a bike and move to downtown Toronto while she is getting chauffeured around in a limo. Sort of on topic. Climate psychology therapy is now actually a thing. https://video.thinktv.org/video/climate-anxiety-1690742938/ Those of us of a certain age maybe could have used a similar thing during the duck and cover drills during the cold war? It is a wonder we got through it. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 30, 2023 at 9:22 pm Curious V, Climate change unfortunately is a no-win issue for humanity. GD governments refuse to take the politics out. It’s all fine and good for China and India to claim that the West is responsible for most modern day emissions. They want a fucking pass as a result and that’s way beyond insane. We in the West have to cut drastically our emissions but so do they otherwise we’re doomed as doomed can be and far sooner than we think. Curious V has it exactly right but wind and solar account for only 1-2 percent of power produced on this planet. So fossil fuels, by necessity, need to remain part of the equation for the next 20-30 years. That’s just plain reality. The car needs to start and drive and the lights need to go on when we turn on the switch. So, how to square that circle? Wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and nuclear are all necessary parts of the mix but so is oil, gas and liquids. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: July 31, 2023 at 7:32 am Well said. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: July 31, 2023 at 4:51 pm EHWAL, Thanks. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Curious V says: July 31, 2023 at 11:47 pm Tying Poilievre to Daniel Smith might work to sway moderates back to the Liberals, and climate change strategy is a key area where the feds can pick a fight with that wing of the conservative party. I just think that with housing costs skyrocketing, and rent following, and groceries (caused by climate change) are climbing – hard to sway people from the cost of living issue – the liberals will have to come up with some big ideas to deal with the cost of living – difficult because they don’t want to work against the central banks efforts to reduce inflation. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: August 1, 2023 at 11:22 am Curious V, Your last sentence made me laugh. Boy, that central bank sure knows what it’s doing. After all, it was only the Bank of Canada that CREATED inflation in the first place by recklessly expanding the money supply via QE. Inflation, always, always, always is a monetary phenomenon. COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and climate change are but ancillary causes. Them chickens have finally come home to roost. But the business press lie to us every day both in Canada and the United States. They like to keep people ignorant and they do a great job of it… Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: August 1, 2023 at 11:35 am After all, The Federal Reserve has only spent daily up to 2.4 Trillion (currently below 2 Trillion) via the reverse repo mechanism to keep the American banking system solvent and yet, somehow, two more banks went bust this week. Imagine that! But remember, their banking system is sound. Got it. Next. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
If we’re really ten points ahead and steady as she goes, we’re in. Just a question of whether the CPC actually gets a majority on the first PP try.
Trudeau believes he’s naturally entitled to this job so he’s not about to resign for anyone, not even Jesus. So…if the heat gets too hot under his ass from cabinet and caucus (I’ll believe that one when I see it.), he’ll do the cowardly thing and call a fall election, not so much because he truly believes he can WIN but more so he can take all, or at least most of them, down with him. Just call it the TRUDEAU MENTALITY at work.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Williams says:
If the Conservatives get more seats than the Liberals, but not a majority, Justin will still form a government. He’ll rely on NDP support.
If he needs both NDP and Bloc support, he’ll still form a government. The Bloc will extract lots of money and legislators concessions from Trudeau. Jagmeet will chirp a lot on Twitter, but Trudeau will continue to play the NDP lots ke a fiddle.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
I find it hard to beleive the Bloc will prop up Justin.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Tasha,
My deepest condolences to you and your dear friend’s family and friends.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Swooning an absolute banger. Been turned on to lots of stuff from this podcast but that is the best(so far). He channels Julian Casablancas.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
And Shout Out Louds and Petey:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKKU5u6ZBtY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D6KzeSpA6eg
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Here’s my quite literally fearless BC federal election prediction coming from a guy who knows less than diddly about BC politics, federal or provincial:
normally one would expect the NDP to pick up seats in areas presently held by Liberal MPs, but this time likely will be different. It’s no secret that the NDP’s left is less than thrilled with the Axis of Weasels, which they consider a sellout. Just imagine a scenario where fatigue lowers Liberal voting numbers and the NDP’s left sits this one out, what do you get? You get an Ignatieff scenario, where the Conservative percentage of the vote in BC goes up. Still, far more importantly, the CPC wins more seats there because of deliberately reduced Liberal and NDP voting patterns, caused by progressive voters themselves.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Douglas W says:
The other day, I noticed a federal poll that had the Conservatives sitting at 20 points in Quebec.
If the poll is accurate, then the Conservatives have momentum in the province, and now pose a real threat to the Bloc in rural ridings.
The battle for Quebec will be between the Conservatives and the BQ.
The Liberals own the island of Montreal, with a few relatively safe seats outside the 514.
In other words, the Liberals are in trouble, everywhere.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
I am sorry Tasha lost her friend. This story has bothered me since I read about it in The Star on Monday. Tasha needs to get her friends at the CBC to talk about this Bilkszto story. It is journalism malpractice not to. But what else is new at that network. My dad used to teach educational supervisory officers to prepare them for their roles but thank god he didn’t teach the now Director of the HDSB. Here is her deleted tweet:
https://cdn.quillette.com/2023/07/F1hAEUzXwAEwGVU.jpg
She only took it down after being threatened with a lawsuit. She is now actually IN CHARGE of a school board and PROMOTED to that position after she posted that disgusting tweet. It is beyond shocking.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
I concur on the absolute disgrace of this whole situation. However, I am not holding my breath that anything gets done about it.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Hit me today that those of you who still have buyer’s remorse about Charest(naive IMHO because you underestimate how much of a target he would have been by the usual suspects) need to remember that Charest would basically have had zero cred on the Chinese interference issue.
Couple of things on PP. He has always been a smiling assassin but people are just starting to notice. And he didn’t look like an angry nerd, he just looked like a nerd. Full disclosure, I used to read ahead in grade 13 calculus because I thought it was fun so I am sympathetic to nerds. And look around, LOTS of successful nerds. I will grant it is not a good look in politics. He has also regularly drawn large crowds but if the media reported on them, they would say stuff like “sure he drew a lot of people in London but it is easy enough to gather 2000 fascists in a place like that”.
Also, as Brian has pointed out in the past, he has always been ripped. Likely just not hiding it anymore. Kind of going with a Zelenskyy look which does inexplicably work for some but whatever.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
Representing clients comes with the territory when one is in a law firm. Unless one is above partner status, you take the files that flow your way and concern your areas of specialty. Clearly, the China file is not good for an aspiring political leader in a leadership race. But then again, given the makeup of this party, his run was already dead in the water from the very first moment he entered the race. Most Conservatives saw this one coming a mile away. Regrettably, not Charest personally, nor the top echelon of his team.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
The environment, or climate change, it’s an existential issue. It impacts everybody on the planet, it’s a threat to human existence. I still don’t think it’s a powerful enough issue, in the minds of Canadians, to overtake affordability as the number one issue. Maybe I’m wrong, but my feeling is that people may care, but they care more about their bank account than the environment. Even with forest fires raging around the world, sea levels rising, floods, and hurricanes – they’ll vote based on their pocket book –
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Peter Williams says:
Curious,
If climate is an existential issue why does the polluter in chief fly so much?
Why does Steven Guilbeault fly so often?
Shouldn’t they be video communicating?
When there was an approx 1% chance of dying from COVID, both Trudeau and Guilbeault took action, isolated themselves, and made Zoom calls.
Now with climate change being a threat to all our existence (your words, Trudeau’s words, and Guilbeault’s word) what do Trudeau and Guilbeault do? Fly, fly, fly. Pollute, pollute, pollute.
Hopefully Curious, you have given up your vehicle and are now taking public transit. Apparently our existence depends on this!
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
Covid restrictions allowed people to learn that almost anything could be done by zoom. None of the dumbass virtue signalling hypocrites(you named two up there) in charge have got that memo or, more likely, they have but don’t care.
Meanwhile, Freeland(another dumbass virtue signalling hypocrite) is telling the PEI types to buy a bike and move to downtown Toronto while she is getting chauffeured around in a limo.
Sort of on topic. Climate psychology therapy is now actually a thing.
https://video.thinktv.org/video/climate-anxiety-1690742938/
Those of us of a certain age maybe could have used a similar thing during the duck and cover drills during the cold war? It is a wonder we got through it.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Climate change unfortunately is a no-win issue for humanity. GD governments refuse to take the politics out. It’s all fine and good for China and India to claim that the West is responsible for most modern day emissions. They want a fucking pass as a result and that’s way beyond insane. We in the West have to cut drastically our emissions but so do they otherwise we’re doomed as doomed can be and far sooner than we think. Curious V has it exactly right but wind and solar account for only 1-2 percent of power produced on this planet. So fossil fuels, by necessity, need to remain part of the equation for the next 20-30 years. That’s just plain reality. The car needs to start and drive and the lights need to go on when we turn on the switch. So, how to square that circle? Wind, solar, geothermal, hydro and nuclear are all necessary parts of the mix but so is oil, gas and liquids.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
Well said.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
EHWAL,
Thanks.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Curious V says:
Tying Poilievre to Daniel Smith might work to sway moderates back to the Liberals, and climate change strategy is a key area where the feds can pick a fight with that wing of the conservative party. I just think that with housing costs skyrocketing, and rent following, and groceries (caused by climate change) are climbing – hard to sway people from the cost of living issue – the liberals will have to come up with some big ideas to deal with the cost of living – difficult because they don’t want to work against the central banks efforts to reduce inflation.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Your last sentence made me laugh. Boy, that central bank sure knows what it’s doing. After all, it was only the Bank of Canada that CREATED inflation in the first place by recklessly expanding the money supply via QE. Inflation, always, always, always is a monetary phenomenon. COVID-19, supply chain disruptions and climate change are but ancillary causes. Them chickens have finally come home to roost. But the business press lie to us every day both in Canada and the United States. They like to keep people ignorant and they do a great job of it…
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
After all, The Federal Reserve has only spent daily up to 2.4 Trillion (currently below 2 Trillion) via the reverse repo mechanism to keep the American banking system solvent and yet, somehow, two more banks went bust this week. Imagine that! But remember, their banking system is sound. Got it. Next.