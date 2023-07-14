Lorna Kinsella, 1932 – 2023

Warren — Feature, Musings —

KINSELLA, Lorna Emma Bridget. Artist, loving mother, grandmother and wife. Born in Montreal, July 7, 1932; died in Toronto, Ont., July 15, 2023. Daughter of Irene (Danaher) Cleary; survived by loving sister Saundra Cleary; pre-deceased by cherished siblings Eddie, Mickey, Carol, Gail and Irene.

Married T. Douglas Kinsella MD, CM, the one and true love of her life, in Montreal on June 18, 1955; thereafter followed fifty wonderful years of marriage, until his untimely death on June 15, 2004.

Hero to her four boys: Warren, Kevin, Lorne and Troy. Beloved grandmother to Emma, Benjamin, Samuel, Jacob and Kane; missed greatly by her daughters-in-law Annette (LaFaver) and Barbara (Joy).

Lorna was an artist of renown, her works seen in homes and galleries across Canada. She taught art and loved art; she gardened; she donated her time and energy to the homeless and Ukrainian relief and more. We love her and miss her already.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 1810 Queen Street East in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations to the Ukrainian Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

FORTIS IN ARDUIS.