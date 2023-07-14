, 07.14.2023 08:37 PM

Lorna Kinsella, 1932 – 2023

KINSELLA, Lorna Emma Bridget. Artist, loving mother, grandmother and wife. Born in Montreal, July 7, 1932; died in Toronto, Ont., July 15, 2023. Daughter of Irene (Danaher) Cleary; survived by loving sister Saundra Cleary; pre-deceased by cherished siblings Eddie, Mickey, Carol, Gail and Irene.

Married T. Douglas Kinsella MD, CM, the one and true love of her life, in Montreal on June 18, 1955; thereafter followed fifty wonderful years of marriage, until his untimely death on June 15, 2004.

Hero to her four boys: Warren, Kevin, Lorne and Troy. Beloved grandmother to Emma, Benjamin, Samuel, Jacob and Kane; missed greatly by her daughters-in-law Annette (LaFaver) and Barbara (Joy).

Lorna was an artist of renown, her works seen in homes and galleries across Canada. She taught art and loved art; she gardened; she donated her time and energy to the homeless and Ukrainian relief and more. We love her and miss her already.

Funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 21 at Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church, 1810 Queen Street East in Toronto. In lieu of flowers, we respectfully request donations to the Ukrainian Red Cross or the Salvation Army.

FORTIS IN ARDUIS.

36 Comments


    Martin Dixon says:
    July 15, 2023 at 9:24 am

    So very sorry for your loss.

    Reply

      Phil Spencer says:
      July 15, 2023 at 3:30 pm

      What a wonderful Mother! A great life. In your sorrow think of the good times the family had with her. A full life well lived. You must be justly proud.

      Reply

    Marc Johnstone says:
    July 15, 2023 at 9:44 am

    Hi Warren

    Sorry for your loss.

    Take care.

    Reply

    Mark D says:
    July 15, 2023 at 9:45 am

    My prayers and condolences on the passing of your mother, Warren. I never had the privilege of meeting her, but I know from your posts that she was a very kind and loving person.

    Reply

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 15, 2023 at 11:53 am

    Warren,

    My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mother. It was heartwarming for those of us on the outside to see what a wonderful and special relationship you had with her. Yours was a bond that will live in your memory forever. Part of that bond was the love of painting, which you both had a passion for. I also want to extend my sympathies to your children, grandchildren, other close relatives and friends. I will be thinking of all of you and praying that you can get through this incredibly difficult time with as much divine help that God can muster. From afar, we were lucky to get to know something about the two giants that were your parents. It must have been a privilege to have a Mom and Dad like that.

    Reply

      René Maillet says:
      July 15, 2023 at 3:47 pm

      Ditto.
      She’ll continue to watch over you and your loved ones.

      Reply

    Carole Therrien says:
    July 15, 2023 at 12:02 pm

    My condolences to the family, especially to my friend, Warren Kinsella. So sorry for your grief. May you fibd some confort in memories of her.

    Reply

    David Harper says:
    July 15, 2023 at 12:39 pm

    My deepest and heartfelt condolences go out to the
    entire Kinsella family and thier friends. Although I
    never knew her, she was of my own mother’s generation
    (born in 1928), so I’m certain that Lorna Kinsella loved
    her family dearly and lived life as if every day might be her last day on earth. Sadly that day has come. And the world will not be the same without her. A life well lived and loved.

    Reply

    Russ Kuykendall says:
    July 15, 2023 at 1:23 pm

    So sorry for your loss, and for the loss to your family. R.I.P.

    Reply

    Maureen says:
    July 15, 2023 at 2:15 pm

    My deepest sympathy. You will miss your beautiful mother.

    Reply

    Joan Abernethy says:
    July 15, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    Dreadfully sorry for your loss, Warren. It was clear to every witness just how much you loved your mother and how much she loved you. I can’t imagine your grief. My thoughts are with you.

    Reply

    Phil Spencer says:
    July 15, 2023 at 3:48 pm

    Warren a great life well lived. In your sorrow try to remember the good times. A beautiful lady who gave much to her family.

    Reply

    SmallTownON says:
    July 15, 2023 at 5:24 pm

    I’m so sorry to hear this, Warren. Hoping for strength and peace and endurance for you and the whole family in the weeks and months to come. Yeats entirely appropriate. You are a good son.

    Reply

    Karina (Dozzi) Black says:
    July 15, 2023 at 5:44 pm

    So very sorry for your loss. Your mom was a very amazing part of my life growing up, and your parents had a very special love! Deepest condolences

    Reply

    Doug says:
    July 15, 2023 at 6:31 pm

    Anything in me that is creative, was inspired by my Auntie Lorna. I was lucky to have her in my life, and I will miss her. RIP from her nephew Doug.

    Reply

    Lawrence Barry says:
    July 15, 2023 at 7:12 pm

    WK – very sorry to read this. Your Mom looked and sounded like a very classy lady from everything you’ve put up about her over the years. And just the fact she raised four boys…..! Anyways – all the best in times like this and may she RIP.

    Reply

    DOUG STAFFORD says:
    July 15, 2023 at 7:45 pm

    Please accept my family’s condolences on the passing of your mother.

    Reply

    Curious V says:
    July 15, 2023 at 7:52 pm

    So sorry for your loss. Please accept my condolences.

    Reply

    Gregg Lowden says:
    July 15, 2023 at 8:14 pm

    Sorry for your loss.

    Reply

    Steve T says:
    July 15, 2023 at 11:56 pm

    Sincere condolences, WK. It was nice you were able to be with her in her final days.

    Reply

    PJH says:
    July 16, 2023 at 1:38 am

    My sincere condolences on the passing of your mother, Mr. Kinsella. May the many fond memories you have of her bring you solace to you and your family at this difficult time.

    Reply

    Peter Williams says:
    July 16, 2023 at 5:44 am

    Warren
    My condolences on your loss. Having lost both my parents, I know how hard it can be.

    However, I still remember my dad’s advice from the last time I saw him as he lay dying of cancer, “Pete, I had a good go (at life), now remember all the good times.”

    My brothers and I still celebrate our parents’ lives.

    Reply

    Lynn says:
    July 16, 2023 at 8:06 am

    My condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mother and the grandmother of your children.

    She was a very accomplished, caring and lovely lady. Take care.

    Reply

    Andrew Kulin says:
    July 16, 2023 at 9:02 am

    Warren.

    My deepest condolences to you and your family on the loss of your mother. It was so obvious from your writings that you were very close with your mom, and that she was such a lovely lady and a talented artist. Her love of art, and talent, will live on in you.

    Take care.

    Reply

    Gillian Mitchell (Webster) says:
    July 16, 2023 at 10:39 am

    Lorna was a remarkable woman and a wonderful friend to us . It’s been many years since we last saw each other but I never forgot her and the family. Upon our arrival to Canada we were taken in as family and this has always been much appreciated.
    My sincere condolences to you all.

    Reply

    Steve Maudsley says:
    July 16, 2023 at 2:27 pm

    My condolences, Warren.

    Reply

    Nasty Bob says:
    July 16, 2023 at 4:10 pm

    I am sad – and sad for you – but privileged to have known the beauty and joy personified by your Mother first hand. What a remarkable joy she was gifted . She shares that joy in every painting I’ve ever seen . It’s the secret power that makes them so wonderful and also kept her looking so remarkably young and beautiful.

    A joy powered , no doubt, by the lives being lived by her sons plus a grandmother’s pride. But much more too – a joy in life that comes from knowing certainly an eternity of happiness awaits.

    Reply

    EsterHazyWasALoser says:
    July 16, 2023 at 8:45 pm

    Please accept my sincere condolences on this sorrowful occasion Warren. Words fail at a time like this. I am sure Mrs Kinsella’s did her best to leave the world a better place.

    Reply

    westcoastjim says:
    July 17, 2023 at 12:19 pm

    Condolences Warren.

    Reply

    Scot says:
    July 18, 2023 at 7:37 am

    She was beautiful Warren. Just like my mom. Saddest day of my life when I lost her. You have my sincerest condolences.

    Reply

    Gary Hayes says:
    July 18, 2023 at 9:45 am

    What a beautiful, talented and kind lady. Condolences to all family and friends.

    Reply

    Debbie Hermes says:
    July 18, 2023 at 8:45 pm

    With much love to all of the Kinsella family

    Neil and Deb Hermes

    Reply

    Bill Dever says:
    July 20, 2023 at 4:45 pm

    Warren and family,

    I am so sorry on the passing of your Mom. I am sure she is remembered fondly and as the years go by her life lessons become more enshrined.

    Reply

    Karen shanahan says:
    July 22, 2023 at 5:53 am

    So sorry to hear about Aunty Lorna . Classy is how one would describe your mom. She walked into a room and heads turned.. She will be missed by so many people as she was so loved.
    My thoughts are with you guys..
    Karen shanahan

    Reply

    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    July 22, 2023 at 11:07 am

    Warren,

    The Day After is often at least as difficult as the day of the funeral. Here’s what worked for me and helped start the healing process: on the next day, I spent the day in nature, in a park. In my case, it did almost work wonders. Wishing all of you a strong start to beginning the healing process. I hope you and E. decide to take that long walk.

    Reply

    Innocent III says:
    July 24, 2023 at 7:29 pm

    Heartfelt condolences on the passing of your beloved mother. How fortunate you are to have had such a loving presence in your life.

    Reply

