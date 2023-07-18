Feature, Musings —07.18.2023 12:22 PM—
My latest: on death and dying
In our hearts, we know: the only certainty in life is death. It comes for every one of us.
The uncertainty of the hour of death is also a source of grief in our lives, someone said, and they’re indisputably right. That death is coming, on whispering feet, and we know not when.
For many years, science – and people themselves, making wiser decisions about what to put in their bodies – has pushed back the tide of death. The years between 1916 and 1920 were notable for that: following the first Great War, people just started living longer.
Babies born in England or Wales had a life expectancy of just 41 years back then. Their descendants now routinely live into their Eighties. China and India have recorded the fastest gains in life expectancy of any societies in recorded history, and they have the economies to prove it: a hundred years ago, their people would have been lucky to survive past their late twenties. Now, in India, the average is 70 years.
Since the great global influenza pandemic a Century ago, life expectancies have actually doubled. The reasons why are myriad and multiple: defeating cholera with better water and sewage systems; embracing pasteurization to kill bacteria in foods, saving billions of lives; the discovery of antibiotics, to slow and kill the growth of bacteria in our bodies; the development of vaccines to fight polio and measles and more.
We collectively live, then, in an era where few before us have lived as long. While we have not defeated death, we have greatly delayed his arrival at our doors.
In Canada, while we live among the longest in the world, death has naturally continued to claim us in different ways. Before the Covid-19 pandemic commenced in earnest, the leading cause of death, year after year, was what is called “malignant neoplasms” – cancerous tumors.
Diseases of the heart come next, and the cerebrovascular afflictions – strokes, mainly. Respiratory diseases and influenzas after that. And so on.
The pandemic revised the list, everywhere. In New York, just next door, life expectancy dropped by about five full years in 2020, the dark year when the coronavirus was in full bloom. There, the death rate doubled what it had been the previous year. Across in the US, life expectancy went from 79 years to 76.
In Canada, lives were cut shorter, too, but not by nearly as much. However, Covid became one of death’s grim medallists in Canada, beaten out only by cancer and heart diseases. And, globally – because Covid laughed at the notion of borders – seven million people were killed by it. Another 700 million got it, and about 100 million are still dealing with it, their lives upended by long Covid.
Covid death counts have largely faded from view, and people have mostly gone back to believing that they will not experience something like that again. But, generally, the odds are pretty good (30 per cent, they say) there’ll be another pandemic in the next decade or so: the ubiquitousness of international travel, and the stupidity of humans, practically guarantees it.
But, even if we somehow escape death from an unseen virus, we all – right now, this week – face another existential threat: the world is getting dramatically hotter. You don’t need to be a scientist to notice. And, at this stage, it doesn’t matter whether we did it to ourselves, or it’s the result of some preordained Biblical event – it’s well underway, and no one seems to know how to stop it.
So, we in the media report records being broken until no one is shocked enough to pay attention anymore, and a Texas woman (insincerely) claims to bake a loaf of bread in her mailbox: it’s become the stuff of bathos.
The reality is that a hotter planet will continue to affect the air we breathe, the water we drink, the food we eat and the shelter we seek. Smart people, educated people, say that the future will include wars over water, and the mass displacement of people seeking food and refuge from the heat.
So, yes: in the hundred years since World War I, we have delayed – but never denied – death. Sooner or later, death comes for us all. It is relentless.
And, this week, he came for my mother, Lorna, who lived a long and wonderful life. We love her and we will miss her, always.
But death always prevails in the end. And it always breaks your heart.
Robert White says:
Sorry to read that your mom died, Warren. Moms are cool so it’s always a hard hit for the living.
My mom was highly creative, too. And that’s what
makes losing a parent hit harder.
Robert
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
That photo is probably for your family one of your most precious possessions. For all of you, it has no price, not even in the trillions.
P.S. Your Mom looks great! Would have never accurately guessed her age in a month of Sundays.
Courage and strength going forward for the rest of a very tough week. And beyond.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I remember my Mom’s last Christmas. I took pictures even though she did not look that great. It showed she was coming to the end of the road. I didn’t care and she smiled throughout.
Those pictures, quite simply put, mean the world to me.
Fr. Edwin A. Galea says:
Be assured of my prayers for your dear mother. In the seven years when I was pastor at Corpus Christi, I was impressed by the care taken by families in arranging funerals for their departed parents. Life is a fragile treasure, and our creativity and commitment to honouring the memories of our loved ones is a testament to our spiritual bond.
Derek Pearce says:
Hey WK I know you saw my Fbook reply to your post there but again, so sorry to hear about your mother, condolences to you and your family.
And, I wonder if a series of massive heatwaves is what will eventually wipe us all out. Quite the thought that that’s what will get us after all the progress we’ve made in other sciences.
the salamander says:
One hopes she led a life of her choice.. a fulfilling life to be celebrated & to be admired .. Best thoughts & feelings..
Being an orphan as a mere toddler, I don’t have the shocking experience of losing one’s parents.. but that just makes me cherish even more – those exemplary parents I do know !
Stay Strong .. ☠️
Curious V says:
Sadly, the right wing chooses to steer us towards death it seems. The fringe wagging the dog in the conservative party chooses conspiracy theory about climate change and pandemics. No vaccines, and climate change isn’t caused by people, they say. What hope do we have if they win – we’re doomed if they do.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
We weren’t doomed when Harper won. We weren’t doomed when Mulroney won. We weren’t doomed when Clark won. Need I say more?
Curious V says:
Clark and Mulroney, although I wouldn’t vote for them, they weren’t that bad. They were reasonable alternatives to the Liberals, when they become tired and need some time off. I think the crowd running conservative movements around the world, these days – they’re bonkers and extreme.
Martin Dixon says:
Out of respect for the subject of this post, I am not even going to respond to your ridiculous nonsense.
Andy Kaut says:
Oh my.
The cons haven’t been in substantive power for 8 years, and still it’s all their fault and God-help-us-if-they-win?! They’re sweeping the floors at the store and you’re blaming them for prices.
Stop. Letting. Government. Off. The. Hook. Just. Because. You. Like. Their. Hair.
Curious V says:
I’m lucky to still have both of my parents, but they’re getting older, and I can’t think of anything worse than losing them. Even though they had exciting, fulfilled, adventurous lives, I still want to keep them forever. The two strongest people I have ever met, and now they’re older, and vulnerable no matter how they persevere. They succeeded, travelled the world, immigrated, made it from scratch even though they both came from affluent families in Europe – now they’re vulnerable. Our society is vulnerable. We become protective like our parents were of us, as they age – and nothing can change, or quell the pain we feel when they go, no matter how great their lives were. I want them forever, but someday they’ll pass, like I will too, like all of us. Death, the thought of it, dealing with it, or dying yourself – watching your heroes age and pass away – it’s the most difficult part of existing, the hardest part of life.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
Yup.
Doug says:
Sorry for your loss. From the sound of things, your mother lived a full and happy life and enjoyed an active life up to her final days. Please take comfort in those accomplishments.
I lost my mother in 2001 when she was in her 50s. She did not have a full and happy life and that still bothers me to this day.
Martin Dixon says:
Mine was only 63 and she hadn’t even finished raising her kids yet which was the toughest on my youngest sister who was still at home.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
You have every right to your opinion, informed or otherwise, but just because you believe it, doesn’t necessarily make it FACT in the Canadian context. The CPC is not the PPC, and you will never get that. In that sense, you share that kind of outlook with the Trump Kool-Aid DrinkersTM. They say Trump can do no wrong, ever. You say Trudeau can do no wrong, ever. Birds of a feather in my book and not even remotely credible.
Curious V says:
Ronald,
I can’t stand Trump. There’s no comparison, and I bet Mulroney and Clark are closer to the liberals than the big mouths running the modern conservative party. They were dignified people, which is more than I can say for this crowd –
Trudeau, he isn’t perfect, and he isn’t his father. He has flaws, he’s made some big mistakes, but he’s a human being who operates with real information, with real analysis – reality. The conservatives are hooked on propaganda, and smut, and populism, and jingoism – they’re delusional self-obsessed wackos
Martin Dixon says:
So funny and ridiculous on so many levels. Carry on.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Curious V,
First off, we’ll agree to disagree. Secondly, dignity is owed to every human being until they prove they’re not worthy of it and it takes a lot to reach the breaking point. Political ideology, as long as it respects the rule of law and our constitutional monarchy should never disqualify anyone from being considered worthy of human dignity from others. Thirdly, every party has a small minority of its members that are way off the Richter scale. But that isn’t the majority, or even a plurality, in any of our three main parties. You’ve chosen to have a quite deliberate blind spot on that for potential political advantage, so what can I say other than whatever floats your boat. But I will count instead on the fairness of Canadians. They will vote democratically in the next election and the chips will fall where they may. And if we win, then YOU can join Canadians in accepting that verdict. After your serial remarks on this issue, I wonder if you’re even capable of doing that if anyone other than the Trudeau Liberals forms the next government? Seriously.
Martin Dixon says:
This.
Here is how he described people like you and me and more than a few people that monitor this site:
“The conservatives are hooked on propaganda, and smut, and populism, and jingoism – they’re delusional self-obsessed wackos.”
Ronald, I was going to write a post like yours in response to that nonsense, but, honestly, what is the point.
Curious V says:
Ronald,
I agree that every human being is owed a measure of dignity, whether an adversary, or not. But, this point you make about me having blinders on is bonkers. I have nothing to do with the liberals, and I don’t judge people, in everyday life, based on their political affiliation. I just don’t see much of a choice in the next election. Vote liberal, that happy middle party, waste your vote on the NDP, or vote for a cohort of conspiracy theorists, climate change deniers, and anti-vaxxers. They’re entitled to their opinions, I guess. Like you point out, that’s the law – of course they can share their views, and of course I’m allowed to disagree.
Martin Dixon says:
It’s funny. It is like everything I say to you is somehow blocked because you never respond. To be fair, I suppose it is just not possible. You do have blinders on if you believe Ronald and I and many others who look at this site are “are hooked on propaganda, and smut, and populism, and jingoism” and that we are “delusional self-obsessed wackos”.
There is some deflection going on because this is ROTFLOLF:
“Trudeau, he isn’t perfect, and he isn’t his father. He has flaws, he’s made some big mistakes”
Just like T and his comment about shooting someone and getting away with it, there is NOTHING he could do or mistake that could make that would change the mind of his cult following supporters. You should check The Google for some of the stuff he has done. I can provide some helpful links. Here is one:
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-49763805
“Residents of Toronto approached by the BBC seemed fairly unfazed by controversy.
“I really don’t think it’s a big deal,” one woman said”
His base. The retired Toronto female civil servant with the gold plated pension who has won the housing lottery and swoons when he appears on tv. I have met a few. They are ridiculous people.
Martin Dixon says:
This is the potential end result when people get casually labeled whacko just because they ask a question or two.
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/jamie-sarkonak-toronto-principal-bullied-over-false-charge-of-racism-dies-from-suicide
Some people need to do some serious reflection. They basically killed him.
Martin Dixon says:
Never mind. I see they offered condolences.
The KOJO Institute responded to Bilkszto’s death Friday morning: “We recently learned of the passing of Mr. Richard Bilkszto. We offer our condolences to his loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time.”
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
This is despicable. I hope the Crown Attorney’s office is looking into this. This reminds me of the Amanda Todd case and unfortunately, so many, many, others.
Martin Dixon says:
Ronald, this is worse. Way worse. Guy who did it to Todd was a known criminal. This was the TDSB, someone who got promoted to the position of director AFTER she did the bullying:
https://www.hwdsb.on.ca/about/seniorteam/director/
and the TDSB paid consultant:
https://kojoinstitute.com/about/
My family’s business is basically education and I have discussed this with them and we are all beyond disgusted. They are literally afraid not to spout the party line. And some of the Kojo Institute’s apologists ARE DOUBLING DOWN.
This is the direct result of the inability to fire a teacher. They get moved to admin where they do even more damage and get promoted! In this case, someone actually died.
Phil in London on vacation says:
Sorry for your loss.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I’m posting this here as it would be completely inappropriate to post this comment under this week’s KinsellaCast:
https://www.ctvnews.ca/canada/cbc-head-blindsided-staff-with-comments-on-broadcaster-s-future-poilievre-emails-1.6490743
It may not be contractually possible to summarily fire Tait on Day One of a Poilièvre government for failing to be neutral politically, as her office requires. As a result, she needs to be contractually separated from her position for the least amount of money possible.
Martin Dixon says:
You are right Ronald, but note that the Poilievre criticism(your point) is not discussed in the main prat of the article because the front line staff likely have no problem with it. Poilievre, if he wins, should not stop with her.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Martin,
Quite honestly, I regret that Harper did not come up with this idea and thoroughly clean house then, as regards the television national and regional news bureaus. They’ll watch their fucking asses but good when it finally, finally, finally, gets done. It’s LONG OVERDUE!
Ronald O'Dowd says:
I will gladly and proudly take full credit for this when it gets done.
Martin Dixon says:
Ronald, his caucus sure wanted him to do it but he thought it would be a mistake.
Martin Dixon says:
Curious, since you brushed off the fact that Justin’s natural supporters booing him was not a newsworthy event for the CBC, explain to me slowly, why the story about Bilkszto who was basically murdered by the education BUREAUCRACY has not yet got coverage. Yet when some idiots protest Justin in Belleville, it was on the news within seconds and there were demands for everyone to immediately denounce them. What is the difference. Oh wait, no one was killed in Belleville, so there is that. Not to mention Justin loved it and actually leaned into it. These two have got a lot of explaining to do and a real news network would ask them for comment:
https://www.hwdsb.on.ca/about/seniorteam/director/
https://kojoinstitute.com/about/
Martin Dixon says:
Curious, I note that there is still no coverage on your “pragmatic and balanced” “news source” about Bilkszto. Doesn’t fit their silly narrative. Would you consider the story worth covering?
Martin Dixon says:
I see you are around Curious and still no comment. The CBC got dragged kicking and screaming to the story close to a week later:
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/lecce-tdsb-principal-death-staff-review-1.6917432
But no reference to the Kojo Institute. They call it “the trainer” and “The consulting firm”.
And no mention of Sheryl Robinson Petrazzini and her now deleted tweet. I can help with that.
https://bayobserver.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/petrazzini-768×434.jpg
I mean what the actual fuck.
Martin Dixon says:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KS6f1MKpLGM