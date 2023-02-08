Feature, Musings —08.02.2023 11:23 AM—
Leave the kids alone
Been through it. Everyone should leave the kids (and her) out of it. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/0zli6LxvK0
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) August 2, 2023
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
And this bad news comes as a surprise to who exactly? Not to me nor pretty much everyone else.
Will be hard on the kids but that’s been hard on them for quite a while now. The school yard is generally not a place of compassion or verbal restraint.
Cory says:
Agree completely that the kids and Sophie need to be protected.
But can we talk about how JT’s constant scummy behavior led to this moment? The constant cheating, which EVERYONE in Ottawa knows about? The rumored misconduct?
I have no sympathy for a man who leaves his poor wife with the burden of caring for three children while he flies around the world screwing everything he sees, nor do I have sympathy for men who sleep with women that work for them, as JT is widely rumored to have done repeatedly.
Actions have consequences. But those should fall on him alone and not poor Sophie and the kids.