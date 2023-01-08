My latest: Erica Ifill is a bigot

Warren — Feature, Musings —

Bigot.

That word – along with its corollaries, racist, sexist, hater, et al. – get thrown around a lot, of course. It happens so often, these days, that those words have lost all meaning. Like they say: if everyone is a racist, then no one is a racist.

But Erica Ifill keeps at it, just the same.

To Erica, seemingly, everyone who isn’t like her – that is, a person with dark skin – is less than her. She’s been preaching division for years now, on social media and behind a paywall at The Hill Times. She calls herself “an award-winning anti-oppression journalist and economist.”

Full disclosure: I happily wrote for The Hill Times for years. When I was there, my editor was mainly Kate Malloy. Kate and I agreed that Hill Times columnists were not allowed to take cheap shots at each other, in the paper or elsewhere. But if an occasion arose where criticism was merited, then the target would get a head’s up.

Other media have the same rule. When Ezra Levant and I did commentary at the Sun News Network, for example, we promised we wouldn’t go after each other – even though we didn’t particularly like each other. And we didn’t.

Despite that, I picked up the Hill Times one morning, where I found a column Erica Ifill had written about me. Among other things, she said I was toxic, unethical, disloyal, and that I had never “lived up to any modicum of respectable conduct.” And so on. Pretty good zingers, if not terribly original.

And then, she said I was a racist.

Given that I’ve spent most of my adult life documenting and opposing racism, that one was over the line – particularly coming from a newspaper I wrote for, and published without the courtesy of a head’s up. So I quit, and I haven’t looked at the Hill Times since.

Until this week, that is. This week, Erica unburdened herself of some opinions that – if the world was still in any way sane – would see her losing her gigs at the Hill Times, Canadaland, CBC and the like. She won’t, but she should.

When Bingo, a Toronto police dog was allegedly shot by one Kenneth Grant – the day after Grant allegedly shot and killed one Sophonias Haile in Etobicoke – Ifill was unmoved. Here’s what she put on Twitter (as it was then known):

“It’s amazing to me how white people show more compassion to animals than to people on the street. You people are reprehensible.” She then posted a graphic of a white person and a dog, mouth on mouth. It even looked sort of sexual. “WHITE PEOPLE BEFORE THEY LEAVE THE HOUSE,” the graphic read.

Can you imagine what would happen if a white columnist at the The Hill Times said that about black people?

Anyway. People were outraged, of course, because what the Hill Times columnist posted was insane. But she wouldn’t back down. She posted a “study” that read, in part: “The use of dogs as tools of oppression against African Americans has its roots in slavery and persists today in everyday life.”

“Slavery.” And here we simply thought that a dog had been shot and killed: turns out the dog deserved it, because slavery. So said Erica, who wrote: “F*ck Bingo. Guess he ran out of luck.” She then posted a smiling emoticon.

And, even then, she would’t concede that she had gone too far. “Free speech is for white people and white feelings only,” she declared. She’d experienced a “whitelash,” she said. She was “glad y’all are offended,” she said.

For the Hill Times’ Erica Ifill, all of this is great fun. A giggle. She calls white people racist all the time. She has suggested that “white people” have “a Nazi phase.” That Canada was “built on white supremacy and the fascism of right-wing, Christian dogma.” That Canada has “white supremacist and seditious elements within.”

Even the Justin Trudeau government is white supremacist, apparently: “When it comes to racism and white supremacy, this country continues to be two-faced. While the Trudeau government denounces white supremacist extremism at home, it meets with them in the dark.”

And so on, and so on. When you hear that Erica celebrated the death of Queen Elizabeth – a woman who “bathed in the blood of my ancestors” – well, none of this stuff is particularly shocking anymore.

It is, however, the sort of anti-white racism and black supremacy upon which Louis Farrakhan built his Nation of Islam empire. It is dishonest and damaging and divisive.

It is also the sort of thing you hear from bigots.

Like Erica Ifill.

[Kinsella is the author of the bestselling Web of Hate, and the leader of the group Standing Together Against Misogyny and Prejudice, which led a successful campaign against a pro-Nazi newspaper in Toronto.]