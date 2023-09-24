09.24.2023 07:57 PM

And, while we are on the subject, what’s the Nazi doing in Canada?

    Peter Williams says:
    September 24, 2023 at 8:16 pm

    Did the PMO know about the guest list?

    Given that Justin admires the ‘basic dictatorship’ of China, nothing Liberals do surprises me.

    Martin Dixon says:
    September 24, 2023 at 8:32 pm

    I actually feel bad for Rota. Isn’t arrogant and smug like Regan and manages to hide his partisanship better. I don’t believe he was the only one who screwed up here(assuming he actually did). Look at this pic of Hunka about to meet Justin and Zelenskyy. Wouldn’t both the Ukraine and Canadian security people have vetted him first?

    https://x.com/suenormoyle/status/1706112976866967742?s=61&t=xbWstdl53pjcktnaCt6MzA

    I said this last week but QP should be interesting.

