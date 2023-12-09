Facebook/Meta are evil

Warren — Musings —

I mean, they all are, in their own unique way, but Facebook/Meta are the worst. People may be trying to save their lives during wildfires, desperate for information, but Zuckerberg doesn’t give a shit about that.

And now it looks it’s their business model.

“Facebook is done with news. First, there was a multiday standoff with the Australian government on news payments, followed by the quiet removal of a revenue-sharing News tab from Facebook in the US. And then came an all-out news link ban in Canada. And now, Meta is killing off the News tab in France, Germany, and the UK, where it is also ending funding for a well-liked local news project. As in Canada and Australia, the change of policy in Europe preempts legislation across the EU as well as the UK that may see the social giant asked to pay for news it shares.

Facebook-owner Meta said this week that it would remove the News tab in all three European countries by December, meaning it will no longer pull in articles to show in the app. Users may well shrug, but it also means the end of payments to the news media taking part. Meta said it would continue to honor existing deals, but would not renew them when they expire—and would not make paid-for news partnerships in the future. “It looks like Meta is pushing the reset button, but very few news organizations are prepared for that,” says Sarah Anne Ganter, an expert in platform regulation and governance at Simon Fraser University in British Columbia.”