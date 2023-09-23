Warren — Musings —09.23.2023 05:16 AM Holy crap 9 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Peter Williams says: September 23, 2023 at 5:48 am Number who answered poll questions = 608 Pretty small sample size. Is it really representative of the voting population? How many hung up? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: September 23, 2023 at 6:37 am When I saw that last night, I had to double and triple check that I was reading what I was actually reading. That poll means that they are down to the Liberal MPs, most(not all) of their immediate families, Curious and Scot. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: September 23, 2023 at 7:56 am If these polls keep going the way they are going(one can dream), the NDP could go back to being the official opposition like they were 10 years ago. “Shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves” doesn’t necessarily just apply to family money. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Pedant says: September 23, 2023 at 8:14 am Small sample size. Large margin of error. But still. Women over 65 keeping the Liberals above 20%. Liberal shrieks of “American-style far-right rhetoric” about Poilievre are doing nothing but cause people to roll their eyes. As Coyne recently said, people are tuning out Trudeau and his ministers (who remain anonymous to most Canadians). Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Douglas W says: September 23, 2023 at 8:16 am Half-decent polls have 1300 participants. Highly reliable polls have at least 1700 respondents. This one has 608. Shrug. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Sean says: September 23, 2023 at 9:44 am The staff might think housing announcements, India allegations and appearances with Zelensky will change people’s minds. They are dead wrong. It’s already permanently baked in that Justin’s failed career is over. The official appearances need to stop. They are only making people more angry. There should only be one more appearance – to announce the resignation and kick off the Leadership race. After that, Justin Trudeau need never be heard from again. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Sean says: September 23, 2023 at 9:48 am Justin’s career has been thoroughly scarred by mounting shame and disgrace. The longer this parade of foolishness drags on, the more likely the end of his career will be similarly marked by shame and disgrace, making it more difficult for the Liberal Party to recover from Gerald and Katie’s decade of darkness. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Steve Maudsley says: September 23, 2023 at 10:28 am I cannot stand the Liberals (I vote Conservative). However, I hope that the Conservatives do not underestimate Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party. I also think that this poll seems like an outlier. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: September 23, 2023 at 11:45 am Warren, More Kryptonite polling. Unfortunately, this is starting to look like peaking too soon season. The Liberals, under Trudeau, or someone else, will run out the clock in hopes that polling significantly changes going forward. That is not likely under Trudeau, unless Poilièvre makes a fatal mistake, which is unlikely. Don’t expect a Liberal mutiny as it ain’t happening, even with these numbers. So, this Prime Minister will go down and take the whole HMCS Trudeau with him. Watch them get seats in Ignatieff territory. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Peter Williams says:
Number who answered poll questions = 608
Pretty small sample size. Is it really representative of the voting population?
How many hung up?
Martin Dixon says:
When I saw that last night, I had to double and triple check that I was reading what I was actually reading. That poll means that they are down to the Liberal MPs, most(not all) of their immediate families, Curious and Scot.
Martin Dixon says:
If these polls keep going the way they are going(one can dream), the NDP could go back to being the official opposition like they were 10 years ago. “Shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves” doesn’t necessarily just apply to family money.
Pedant says:
Small sample size. Large margin of error.
But still.
Women over 65 keeping the Liberals above 20%.
Liberal shrieks of “American-style far-right rhetoric” about Poilievre are doing nothing but cause people to roll their eyes. As Coyne recently said, people are tuning out Trudeau and his ministers (who remain anonymous to most Canadians).
Douglas W says:
Half-decent polls have 1300 participants.
Highly reliable polls have at least 1700 respondents.
This one has 608.
Shrug.
Sean says:
The staff might think housing announcements, India allegations and appearances with Zelensky will change people’s minds.
They are dead wrong. It’s already permanently baked in that Justin’s failed career is over. The official appearances need to stop. They are only making people more angry.
There should only be one more appearance – to announce the resignation and kick off the Leadership race. After that, Justin Trudeau need never be heard from again.
Sean says:
Justin’s career has been thoroughly scarred by mounting shame and disgrace. The longer this parade of foolishness drags on, the more likely the end of his career will be similarly marked by shame and disgrace, making it more difficult for the Liberal Party to recover from Gerald and Katie’s decade of darkness.
Steve Maudsley says:
I cannot stand the Liberals (I vote Conservative). However, I hope that the Conservatives do not underestimate Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Party.
I also think that this poll seems like an outlier.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
More Kryptonite polling. Unfortunately, this is starting to look like peaking too soon season. The Liberals, under Trudeau, or someone else, will run out the clock in hopes that polling significantly changes going forward. That is not likely under Trudeau, unless Poilièvre makes a fatal mistake, which is unlikely. Don’t expect a Liberal mutiny as it ain’t happening, even with these numbers. So, this Prime Minister will go down and take the whole HMCS Trudeau with him. Watch them get seats in Ignatieff territory.