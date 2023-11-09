Feature, Musings —09.11.2023 03:37 PM—
I live rent-free in Mark Bourrie’s head
Mark Bourrie is acting up again. So, here's some facts about him that were filed in Court as evidence in Bernier v. Kinsella (which Bourrie lost). Bourrie tried to get them removed. The judge declined. #cdnpoli @ShillersLLP pic.twitter.com/t2fmeq2Mbl
— Warren Kinsella (@kinsellawarren) June 6, 2023
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I hear that the Law Society of Ontario has jurisdiction to regulate members’ conduct. Interesting. Funny, some way, somehow, this really seems like déjà vu to me.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Sean says:
As the Three Amigos wisely observed “…we all have our own El Guapo”.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
IMHO, his actions are pathetic, if not pathological. Look, we all have meet people we would prefer not to spend time with. In my case, I move on. Maybe Mr Bourrie needs to get on with his life. I don’t understand what purpose this vendetta has.
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
EHWAL,
Some people quite naturally have an affinity for wallowing in misery, self-loathing and pity. Their rocket engine is filled with ever-increasing doses of the same. A never-ending cycle of depression, despair and doubt that haunts them until their last breath. Thankfully, it’s not for me.