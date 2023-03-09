Warren — Feature, Musings —09.03.2023 10:59 AM KINSELLACAST 275: Tasha’s and Brian’s take on End of Summer Politics! Plus: Replacements, Bully and Bonk Bonk! 2 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: September 3, 2023 at 12:01 pm I can answer the Bully question. I am reasonably certain you have not played that Milkman track since I have been listening to the podcast. Just added it to my Spotify playlist in my ongoing effort to break the algorithm. Justin ran on a whole bunch of very expensive promises while admitting he knew nothing about monetary policy and promising he would balance the budget in 4 years. Now his supporters are finding out that they have to pay for those promises and his minimal knowledge of monetary policy has actual consequences. Who knew? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Joan Abernethy says: September 3, 2023 at 12:41 pm Access to TSMC semiconductor products is a large part of the worry with Taiwan too, although China may prefer to use economic means to secure control than to risk trade losses with conflict. Taxing the poor to fund conflict abroad in the name of the environment doesn’t help build confidence in government either, although what else can we do? Our Dougie has uncanny political swivel skills plus the strongman brand is trending now, globally. Yes, Warren, the CPC must make the tent bigger. Not accrediting Tasha flirts with foot shooting and Poilievre can’t afford to lose a foothold anywhere, not even among moderate conservative Canadians. What will fell the LPC is their reticence to criticize China and to hold an inquiry. That does not build confidence with freedom-loving Canadians which is what we all are, when compared to China, and it makes them look devastatingly compromised. We need an inquiry but will Canadians be satisfied with a change of government? They shouldn’t be. China does not target only LPC candidates. Great show, as always. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Martin Dixon says:
I can answer the Bully question. I am reasonably certain you have not played that Milkman track since I have been listening to the podcast. Just added it to my Spotify playlist in my ongoing effort to break the algorithm.
Justin ran on a whole bunch of very expensive promises while admitting he knew nothing about monetary policy and promising he would balance the budget in 4 years.
Now his supporters are finding out that they have to pay for those promises and his minimal knowledge of monetary policy has actual consequences. Who knew?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Joan Abernethy says:
Access to TSMC semiconductor products is a large part of the worry with Taiwan too, although China may prefer to use economic means to secure control than to risk trade losses with conflict.
Taxing the poor to fund conflict abroad in the name of the environment doesn’t help build confidence in government either, although what else can we do?
Our Dougie has uncanny political swivel skills plus the strongman brand is trending now, globally.
Yes, Warren, the CPC must make the tent bigger. Not accrediting Tasha flirts with foot shooting and Poilievre can’t afford to lose a foothold anywhere, not even among moderate conservative Canadians.
What will fell the LPC is their reticence to criticize China and to hold an inquiry. That does not build confidence with freedom-loving Canadians which is what we all are, when compared to China, and it makes them look devastatingly compromised.
We need an inquiry but will Canadians be satisfied with a change of government? They shouldn’t be. China does not target only LPC candidates.
Great show, as always.