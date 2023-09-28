Warren — Musings —09.28.2023 09:38 AM Our week of shame 2 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: September 28, 2023 at 11:49 am Warren, As you’ve aptly stated, what is most shameful was letting those “people” in in the first place. The rest is secondary and at par with other Trudeau whoppers. More to come, I’m sure. Oh and yeah, when exactly is the start date for the Chinese inquiry? Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Douglas W says: September 28, 2023 at 12:20 pm Crisis management 101: get off the front page. So what does PMJT do? He apologies “for all Canadians”. And so the conversation continues. And he continues to look and act less and less like a Prime Minister. And the Liberal Party of Canada continues to appear like it’s capable of governing. All the while, the country suffers. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
As you’ve aptly stated, what is most shameful was letting those “people” in in the first place. The rest is secondary and at par with other Trudeau whoppers. More to come, I’m sure.
Oh and yeah, when exactly is the start date for the Chinese inquiry?
Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314
Douglas W says:
Crisis management 101: get off the front page.
So what does PMJT do? He apologies “for all Canadians”.
And so the conversation continues.
And he continues to look and act less and less like a Prime Minister.
And the Liberal Party of Canada continues to appear like it’s capable of governing.
All the while, the country suffers.