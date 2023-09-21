Musings —09.21.2023 08:50 AM—
Politics, 2023 style
The people who complained that Ottawa wouldn’t release details about China’s wrongdoing in Canada are the same people now complaining that Ottawa released details about India’s wrongdoing in Canada.
Go figure.
Fred Pertanson says:
False equivalence. I would say that they are complaining that Justin hasn’t released details on India either.
Peter Williams says:
Ottawa has released details?
I’d really appreciate knowing where one could find these details.
The Globe and Mail (published 3 hours before the time of my writing) said “no elaboration on the provenance of those credible allegations, and no explanation of that potential link”
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/opinion/editorials/article-ottawa-owes-canadians-the-full-truth-on-the-killing-of-hardeep-singh/
Who made the allegations?
Who decided they were credible?
What is the POTENTIAL link?
So far (to my knowledge) we just have Justin’s word.
Why would I believe Justin Trudeau?
Would Trudeau lie for political gain? Or to divert attention from his other problems?
WestGuy says:
Gotta disagree.
I’ve been paying attention and I have yet to see any details of this. Not only that, I find the current statement that “credible evidence” exists that India may be behind it, a bit questionable, due to the inclusion of the term “may”. I mean how credible can it be if it’s only “may have been involved”? Can you even have credible evidence of something that might be?
I want to see the evidence of Indian interference, just like I wanted to see evidence of Chinese evidence.
Better writers than me have demonstrated the night-and-day difference between how this government dealt with allegations of Chinese interference and allegations of Indian interference.