10.12.2023 09:56 AM

And I dare you to sue me again, you bastard

On the very day we are seeing photographs of Israeli babies who have been slaughtered, I see this.

I called this “man” a racist and an extremist and a bigot. He sued me. He lost.

He is all of those things and more. He is beneath contempt.

1 Comment


    Ronald O'Dowd says:
    October 12, 2023 at 11:43 am

    Warren,

    This takes me back to the historical record when Chamberlain served in Churchill’s War Cabinet. The former, along with Halifax, advocated for a negotiated peace with Hitler. As the war progressed, Chamberlain changed his view and came around to Churchill’s way of thinking: waging war at any and all costs. Bernier…is certainly no Chamberlain.

