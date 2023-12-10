Musings —10.12.2023 09:56 AM—
And I dare you to sue me again, you bastard
On the very day we are seeing photographs of Israeli babies who have been slaughtered, I see this.
I called this “man” a racist and an extremist and a bigot. He sued me. He lost.
He is all of those things and more. He is beneath contempt.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
This takes me back to the historical record when Chamberlain served in Churchill’s War Cabinet. The former, along with Halifax, advocated for a negotiated peace with Hitler. As the war progressed, Chamberlain changed his view and came around to Churchill’s way of thinking: waging war at any and all costs. Bernier…is certainly no Chamberlain.