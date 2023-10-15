Musings —10.15.2023 06:56 AM—
Hamas’ historic miscalculation
Hamas expected Hezbollah to join them. They believed Arab nations would offer rhetorical and material support – and global jihad, too.
None has happened. Hamas’ attack on Israel will turn out to be a mistake of Biblical proportions, which they’ll soon be contemplating in Hell.
Martin Dixon says:
From what I can see, a bunch of the rhetorical support has been in Canada.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
I’m still worried about Hezbollah. Given that their very existence depends almost solely on Iran, there is still the possibility that the Iranians will eventually give them their marching orders. So far, a few infiltrators have been killed and only a few rockets have been fired. Let’s hope that’s the end of it but as the old saying goes, hope is never a strategy.