Here are the names of the children killed by Hamas

Warren — Musings —

Aryeh Alexander Sandler, the late 5-year-old

The late Gabriel Issachar Sandler, 3 years old

The late Daniel Aryeh Wiplich, 16 years old

The late Elad Fogel, 4 years old

The late Hadas Vogel is three months old

The late Yoav Fogel, 10 years old

The late Yonatan Palmer, one year old

The late Shlomo Nativ, 13 years old

The late Segev Paniel Avihil, 15 years old

Yonatan Yitzhak Elder, 16 years old

Yondav Chaim Hirshfeld, 18 years old

The late Naria Cohen, 15 years old

The late Yohai Lifshitz, 18 years old

The late Avraham David Mozes, 16 years old

The late Roy Aharon Roth, 18 years old

The late Eliyahu Pinchas Ashari, 18 years old

The late Mazel Zaribi, 15 years old

The late Daniel Waltz, 16 years old

The late Amir Naim, 17 years old

Shaked Lasker, the late 16-year-old

The late Omer Menashe Pisakhov, 8 years old

Ella Aboxis, the late 17-year-old

The late Rachel Hali ben Abu, 16 years old

The late Oz Israel ben Meir, 14 years old

The late Nofer Horvitz, 16 years old

The late Avihai Levi, 16 years old

The late Aviad Yehuda Mansour, 15 years old

The late Yuval Abba, 4 years old

The late Afik Ohion Zahavi, 3 years old

The late Lior Azoulai, 18 years old

The late Aviel Yitzhak Atch, 3 years old

The late Roni Sarah Hatuel, 6 years old

The late Merav Rachel Hatuel is two years old

The late Hila Esther Hatuel, 10 years old

The late Hadar Simcha Hatuel, 9 years old

Son Jonathan Zuckerman, 18 years old

The late Lior Liorinka Niv, 3 years old

The late Gilad Giladi Niv, 11 years old

The late Avraham Shaked is one year old

The late Tomer Almog, 9 years old

The late Habib Dadon, 16 years old

The late Benjamin Bergman, 15 years old

The late Avraham Bar-Or, 12 years old

The late Shmuel Zargari, one year old

Noya Zar, the late Aviv, one year old

Liran Zer Aviv, the late 4-year-old

The late Erez Gizro Hershkowitz, 18 years old

The late Tom Hershko, 15 years old

The late Daniel Harosh, 16 years old

The late Shmuel Taubenfeld, one year old

The late Moran Menachem, 17 years old

The late Yuval Mandelwitz, 13 years old

The late Abigail Lytle, 14 years old

The late Noam Leibovitz, 7 years old

The late Tehila Natanzan, 3 years old

The late Elisheva Meshulami, 16 years old

The late Elizabeth Liz Katzman, 19 years old

Asaf Blondi Tzur Zollinger, the late 17-year-old

The late Smeder Firstetter, 16 years old

The late Asaf Steyer, 10 years old

The late Issachar Dov Reinitz, 9 years old

The late Tal Kerman, 17 years old

The late Shani Avitzedek Abutzadeka, 16 years old

The late Asnat Abramov, 16 years old

Matan Ohion, the late 5-year-old

The late Noam Levi Ohion, 4 years old

The late Yael Ohana, 11 years old

The late Orly Ophir, 15 years old

The late Noa Orbach, 18 years old

The late Dvir Anter, 14 years old

Yaakov Avraham Eliyahu, the late one year old

The late Lidor Ilan, 11 years old

The late Oriya Ilan is one year old

The late Gal Eisenman, 5 years old

Gilila Bugla, 11 years old

The late Hodia Hudish Asraf, 13 years old

The late Noy Enter, 12 years old

The late Shubal Zion Dickstein, 9 years old

The late Elmer Dzbrailov, 16 years old

The late Adi Dahan, 17 years old

Jonathan Gamaliel, 16 years old

The late Hadar Hershkovitz, 14 years old

The late Rachel Gila Teller, 16 years old

The late Gabriel Hoter, 17 years old

The late Shmuel Ephraim Yerushalmi, 17 years old

Atara Livna, 15 years old

The late Racheli Hali Levy, 17 years old

The late Shiraz Nimhad, 6 years old

The late Shaul Nimhad, 15 years old

The late Liran Nimhad is 3 years old

The late Avraham Eliyahu Nicham, 16 years old

Baruch Asher Zvi Markus, 18 years old

The late Malka, is one year old

The late Nehmi’a Amar, 15 years old

The late Linoi Serousi, 14 years old

Avraham Yosef Haim Seton, the late 17-year-old

The late Gaston Parfi Parfinial, 15 years old

The late Ilan Perlman, 8 years old

Aharon Mordechai Eric Krugliak, 18 years old