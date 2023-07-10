Warren — Feature, Musings —10.07.2023 08:44 AM I stand with Israel. 5 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: October 7, 2023 at 9:27 am It is horrifying. Justin finally weighed in about half an hour ago. Currently having flashbacks. Yom Kippur War started exactly 50 years ago yesterday. I was about 16 hours from home on my way to north of Thunder Bay with a friend of my dad’s on our way to a fishing camp. I had just got my beginner’s license a few days earlier on my 16th birthday and this was a good opportunity to do a lot of driving and share the load. Anyway, anytime that part of the world lit up back then, I would think that there was always the possibility that all could just go for a shit and it actually went through my mind I might not see my family again. Didn’t have that feeling again until 9/11. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 7, 2023 at 10:21 am Warren, We have no choice but to stand with Israel. The moment civilians are deliberately targeted by paramilitary or military forces, that party loses any justification it had to attack. In this case, innocent civilians without a doubt are the main target of attacks. Hamas must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and diplomatic and economic reprisals must be the order of the day for the Western democracies and other nations. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Ronald O'Dowd says: October 7, 2023 at 10:27 am This is certainly not the day to debate the question of a fully-fledged Palestinian state and whether it should come to fruition. This is the most difficult question in worldwide diplomacy. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 PJH says: October 7, 2023 at 3:29 pm I do as well. I am pleased to hear the M. Trudeau and M. Poilievre have condemned these terrorist attacks. As for the Bollinger Bolshevik, I won’t hold me breath. Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 EsterHazyWasALoser says: October 7, 2023 at 7:12 pm I 100% support Warren and his position. The fight will be tough, but Israel will come through this stronger. Our government needs to pledge unconditional support and provide Israel with anything it needs. Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Martin Dixon says:
It is horrifying. Justin finally weighed in about half an hour ago. Currently having flashbacks. Yom Kippur War started exactly 50 years ago yesterday. I was about 16 hours from home on my way to north of Thunder Bay with a friend of my dad’s on our way to a fishing camp. I had just got my beginner’s license a few days earlier on my 16th birthday and this was a good opportunity to do a lot of driving and share the load. Anyway, anytime that part of the world lit up back then, I would think that there was always the possibility that all could just go for a shit and it actually went through my mind I might not see my family again. Didn’t have that feeling again until 9/11.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
Warren,
We have no choice but to stand with Israel. The moment civilians are deliberately targeted by paramilitary or military forces, that party loses any justification it had to attack. In this case, innocent civilians without a doubt are the main target of attacks. Hamas must be condemned in the strongest possible terms and diplomatic and economic reprisals must be the order of the day for the Western democracies and other nations.
Ronald O'Dowd says:
This is certainly not the day to debate the question of a fully-fledged Palestinian state and whether it should come to fruition. This is the most difficult question in worldwide diplomacy.
PJH says:
I do as well. I am pleased to hear the M. Trudeau and M. Poilievre have condemned these terrorist attacks.
As for the Bollinger Bolshevik, I won’t hold me breath.
EsterHazyWasALoser says:
I 100% support Warren and his position. The fight will be tough, but Israel will come through this stronger. Our government needs to pledge unconditional support and provide Israel with anything it needs.