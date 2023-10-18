Warren — Musings —10.18.2023 08:10 AM I’ve had people telling me they’d now vote for Poilievre simply because of this http://warrenkinsella.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/iSWWoBFtLIIiI2QZ.mp4 2 Comments Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: October 18, 2023 at 8:18 am Comedy gold. Appropriate the guy looks like Larry David in the shot in his article. https://www.castanet.net/content/2023/10/large/page1_p3730265.jpg The heads of the usual suspects are literally exploding the last 24 hours. One tactic that was sent around from whoever runs their bot farms was to call the poor guy a farmer. Nope: https://www.castanet.net/reporter/Don-Urquhart Reply Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: October 18, 2023 at 8:51 am Actually, with respect, let me rewrite that for you: “”Some people are telling me” they’d now vote for Poilievre simply because of this” Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Martin Dixon says:
Comedy gold. Appropriate the guy looks like Larry David in the shot in his article.
https://www.castanet.net/content/2023/10/large/page1_p3730265.jpg
The heads of the usual suspects are literally exploding the last 24 hours. One tactic that was sent around from whoever runs their bot farms was to call the poor guy a farmer. Nope:
https://www.castanet.net/reporter/Don-Urquhart
Martin Dixon says:
Actually, with respect, let me rewrite that for you:
“”Some people are telling me” they’d now vote for Poilievre simply because of this”