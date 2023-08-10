Warren — Feature, Musings —10.08.2023 10:03 AM KINSELLACAST 280: Lilley, Mraz, Belanger on the war Israel didn’t start – but will win, plus Militarie Gun, Scowl, MSPaint 1 Comment Notice: Undefined offset: 180 in /home/q84jy4qfdyhq/public_html/wp-content/themes/warroom/functions.php on line 314 Martin Dixon says: October 8, 2023 at 12:18 pm Frankie Bubbles had potential and he is throwing it all away with this silly virtue signalling grocery store pricing issue. If they could somehow take ONE HUNDRED per cent of Loblaw’s net income as tax, for example, which is not going to happen, it will save each of us 3.7 cents a day. And he knows that. I really like math. His nickname is going to go back to his original nickname-The Little Chihuahua. Has come a far way down from the meeting in 1999 referred to in the article below but that is what happens when your fate is tied up with Justin’s. Think of the other former serious person, Morneau. https://macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/the-smiley-friendly-cunning-francois-philippe-champagne/ Reply Leave a Reply Cancel replyYour email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment * Name * Email * Website Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ
Martin Dixon says:
Frankie Bubbles had potential and he is throwing it all away with this silly virtue signalling grocery store pricing issue. If they could somehow take ONE HUNDRED per cent of Loblaw’s net income as tax, for example, which is not going to happen, it will save each of us 3.7 cents a day. And he knows that. I really like math. His nickname is going to go back to his original nickname-The Little Chihuahua. Has come a far way down from the meeting in 1999 referred to in the article below but that is what happens when your fate is tied up with Justin’s. Think of the other former serious person, Morneau.
https://macleans.ca/politics/ottawa/the-smiley-friendly-cunning-francois-philippe-champagne/