My latest: promoting terror should be a crime

It “brings progress.”

That’s what a Canadian union leader said, the day after Hamas massacred hundreds of Israeli men, women and children. “Progress.”

Three student unions at a major Canadian university called Hamas’ terrorism “a strong act of resistance” – and called Israel a “so-called” country. “Resistance.”

At street protests across the country, Hamas is celebrated. In Toronto, they waved the flag of Hamas, a listed terror group in this country. Someone else brought along the flag of the Taliban – which 158 Canadians lost their lives fighting, not so long ago.

They played recordings of the sounds of Hamas’ missiles landing, and mocked “Zionists.” They chanted cheerily about an ancient slaughter of Jews.

There have been rallies in support of Israel and its people, yes. But since Hamas’ October 7 mass-murder of more than 1,300 Israelis, there have been too many unambiguous expressions of support for terror. Here, in Canada.

For murder.

In other places, you’re not allowed to advocate for murder and genocide. Britain’s Home Office has drawn up plans to expel students and others who express support for Hamas. France’s Interior Minister has banned all public demonstrations in support of Hamas.

In Canada – apart from some editorials in newspapers, and performative condemnations by politicians – we have done nothing. Zero. We have instead permitted the willful and open promotion of murder.

Enough.

We are a country of laws. We are a country of laws with reasonable limits on what people can say. Just as it is a crime to threaten to kill or harm another person in Canada, it is a crime to promote hatred.

Section 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada says that you cannot willfully promote hatred against an identifiable group, like Jews. Section 318 makes it a crime to promote genocide against an identifiable group. Like Jews.

This writer has been part of a successful effort to prosecute, convict and jail two Toronto men who willfully promoted hatred against Jews and women. It was overdue, and it was the right thing to do.

We now need to do likewise with those who would advocate for the homicidal subhumans who make up Hamas and its ilk. We need to make it unlawful to willfully promote and defend terrorism.

Don’t we have a law like that already, some ask? Well, we used to. We used to have section 13 of the Canadian Human Rights Act, which prohibited communications which were “likely to expose a person or persons to hatred or contempt.”

It was a non-criminal sanction, that mainly provided for fines. It was a sensible law that worked. But the government of Stephen Harper stupidly, cravenly got rid of it. Leaving us only with the criminal law to fight expressions of hatred.

Expressions of hatred, mainly online, exploded after section 13 was abolished by the Tories. The government of Justin Trudeau has made no serious effort to bring it back. And, as we’ve seen in the past few days, too many Canadians have taken that as a license to advocate for terror.

Freedom of speech is precious, yes. But sections 318 and 319 of the Criminal Code require the approval of the Attorney General to initiate a prosecution. That is a high bar. We could do that for a new law that prohibits the willful promotion of terrorism and terror groups.

That would protect Canadians constitutional right to free expression and free speech. But it would also ensure that we finally have a tool to end expressions of support for terror.

It’s time. This has gone on for too long, and it is only going to get worse.

Enough.