My latest: the NDP’s shame

When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.

That that’s how the saying goes. When it comes to Sarah Jama, it applies.

Jama is (unfortunately for her party) a New Democrat. She is also (unfortunately for the rest of us) an actual member of the provincial legislature. It’s pretty hard to give Jama credit for anything, but credit where credit’s due: She’s never really hidden what she truly is, which is a bigot. Which is, too, someone who maintains a deep and visceral loathing of Israel — and the people mostly found there. The Jews. Here’s just a small sampling of some of the things that NDP MPP Sarah Jama has said and done about Israel and Jews — and, for good measure, police. — Jama has said, many times, that Israel is “an apartheid state.” Given the fact that Israel has Palestinians in its military and legislature and judiciary, it’s not a very effective apartheid state, is it?

— Jama has said that Israel is an “illegitimate” state, and that it funds “the killing of people here, locally, and globally.” She’s offered no proof of any of that, of course. But there is plenty of proof that the myriad Palestinian terrorist groups she often celebrates have killed more than 3,500 Israelis since Israel was founded in 1948, “globally and locally.” — Perhaps because she doesn’t want the police to feel left out, she has said that police officers “protect Naziism,” and “arbitrarily kill babies.” She has offered no proof of that, either. This is not an exhaustive list. It also does not include her most recent remarks, published online under NDP letterhead, wherein she again falsely accused Israel of “apartheid,” and — instead of condemning the homicidal cult called Hamas — she attacked the victims, and demanded Israel “end all occupation of Palestinian land and end apartheid.”

Given that Hamas slaughtered hundreds of Israeli men, women, children and babies on Saturday, Jama’s anti-Semitism drew swift condemnation. Multiple Jewish and human rights organizations demanded her ouster from the New Democrat caucus, as did Ontario’s premier and the interim leader of the Ontario Liberal Party. And, initially, it looked like that might actually happen. Marit Stiles, the purported leader of the provincial NDP, publicly demanded the Jama take down her statement. She didn’t. She wouldn’t.

Instead, she kept her statement up, and said that she was “reflecting” on her future. She defied her leader and her party.

And, 24 hours later, her leader and her party folded like a cheap suit. They said that Jama’s “apology” — which was a case study in weasel words and conditional language — was sufficient. Everyone move along, nothing to see here, etc. Except, well, no. As the past few days have made depressingly clear, Canada has nothing to offer in either a military or strategic sense to Israel and her allies. We have been shut out of any meaningful role in fighting Hamas, principally because of Justin Trudeau’s long-documented performative diplomacy. So, being a small and increasingly irrelevant country, all that we can really do is provide a good example. But — on the very day that the president of the United States stated that he had seen a video of Israeli babies decapitated by Hamas — the only Canadian example that anyone would remember was that of the Ontario NDP. That is, to excuse and minimize Jew-hatred and praise for mass murderers.