My latest: the revenge of angry little men
The Trudeau government wants to regulate the big players on the Internet. Lots of people are concerned about that.
Here’s why, in the form of a cautionary tale.
This writer has a website, www.warrenkinsella.com. I’ve had it for more than 20 years. In the past, during election years, it could get as many as six million visitors a year. Since the advent of social media, not as much.
Anyway. There’s a guy in Ottawa, an angry little guy. He doesn’t like me very much. He has sued me a few times and lost every time. He’s complained about me to the Law Society and the police, and lost there, too. In any legal or regulatory battle I’ve had with this guy, in fact, I’ve won.
A few years ago, this angry little man got angry about something on my website. I don’t remember what it was. It doesn’t matter.
Instead of suing or complaining to the Law Society or whatever, the angry little man contacted Media Temple, the American company that hosts my website. They got in touch with me. My lawyer said I had nothing to worry about, and to ignore it.
But Media Temple didn’t. They said they didn’t have the time or the interest in mediating any disputes involving small fry. They didn’t care about a fight up in Canada.
So – even though their lawyer agreed I had done nothing wrong whatsoever – they said they would deplatform my website if I didn’t remove what had made the angry little man angrier.
That’s the problem, you see, with the Trudeau government’s plan to give the CRTC power over podcasts, personal websites and blogs. Angry little men and women, who can’t get at you directly, will use the legislation – to get at you indirectly.
Facebook and Google and the like have enormous power. They have enormous resources. But I guarantee you: if they hear from the CRTC about a complaint about small fry like me, the small fry will be vaporized. Poof. Gone.
Both Facebook and Google have shown how mercenary and deeply unethical they are, in their battle with Canadians over Bill C-18. The Bill simply asks that they share some of the benefits they reap from the hard work of Canadian journalists and editors.
Their response? To block your access to Canadian news – even during life-threatening events like the wildfires in Kelowna and Yellowknife, when Canadians desperately needed timely news reports.
So, that’s why the Trudeau governments plan will lead to censorship, as Elon Musk and others have said. That’s why it is dangerous: it gives angry little men a way to silence you online.
This legislation represents a real and significant threat to a free press and free expression in Canada. It is a huge mistake.
It must be stopped.
western view says:
The creeping authoritarianism under this Liberal Government is frightening and the toxicity is spreading everywhere. Just ask Jordan Peterson how angry little people can bring one to their knees in anonymity, hiding behind regulatory agencies who engage in “reeducation”.
We really, really need an election.
Steve T says:
Excellent real-life example, WK.
However, of course, this marks just another chapter in the Liberals’ slow march towards ensuring Canadians only think the “correct” thoughts – which means Liberal talking points.
The philosophical takeover of the CBC many years ago was a first step. That network is now essentially free Liberal advertising. Then came various laws purporting to cover “hate speech”, which of course simply means whatever the allegedly-offended person wants it to mean. This new bill is the crowning achievement in the goal to soften-up the minds of Canadians to only hear and see what the government approves of.
Peter Williams says:
Team Trudeau, supported by the NDP, will market this as necessary to silence misinformation and disinformation.
By definition, opposition to the enlightened legislation of the Dear Leader is misinformation. Criticism of the Dear Leader is disinformation.
Martin Dixon says:
I would assume the main goal is to monitor Canadian content, although I started to read this and had to stop. That term is only mentioned twice.
https://crtc.gc.ca/eng/archive/2023/2023-329.htm
It is silly to continue to try no matter how lofty a goal they think it is. And this is the same bunch that decided that Bryan Adams’ stuff wasn’t Canadian enough. The CRTC is a joke and always has been.
https://www.cbc.ca/archives/when-the-music-of-bryan-adams-wasn-t-canadian-enough-1.4974779
Fred J Pertanson says:
Hi, Warren. You lost me at: “Their response? To block your access to Canadian news – even during life-threatening events like the wildfires in Kelowna and Yellowknife, when Canadians desperately needed timely news reports.”
You very well know that they removed links because JT and crew wanted them to pay for providing them. Nothing to do with news. If JT had left things alone, there would be no issue. Plus, I don’t get my Amber Alerts, etc. from Facebook.
Please tell the full story. Otherwise, keep up the good work.